Jennifer Lopez shares kiss pic with partner Ben Affleck from 52nd birthday bash

Celebrity couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are Instagram official after the pop star posted a picture of them kissing at her 52nd birthday bash.

It came after Lopez and Affleck, 48, appeared mad about each other during a steamy, smooch-heavy dinner at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday, the New York Post reports.

Although we're told they were joined by the Let's Get Loud singer's family for her sister Linda's 50th birthday, the on-again flames appeared to only have eyes for each other.

It's no surprise to see Affleck getting together with Lopez's extended family since it's been reported the Oscar winner has her mother's approval.

Last week, a source told People that Guadalupe Rodriguez is "thrilled" about her daughter's rekindled romance.

"In the past, Jennifer's mum and Ben were very close," the insider said.

"Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago."

Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged in 2002 but never walked down the aisle, sparked rumours in April that they had reunited, Page Six exclusively reported.

Their romance began just weeks after JLo's break-up with fiance Alex Rodriguez following rumours that A-Rod, 45, had cheated on her.

Since then, the couple have been doing their best to spend as much time as possible together. In May, Bennifer took a trip to the ultra-exclusive Yellowstone Club in Montana and most recently rented a holiday home together in Miami.

Lopez is reportedly planning on relocating to Los Angeles fulltime to be closer to Affleck.