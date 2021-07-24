Free Britney: Britney Spears 'breaks the internet' with topless photo

Britney Spears is protecting herself with her own hands, at least symbolically for now. Photo / Instagram

Britney Spears thrilled fans as she posed topless on Instagram.

The 39-year-old singer delighted her Free Britney supporters as she uploaded a photograph of her wearing nothing but a pair of denim shorts, as she protected her modesty with her own hands.

Her post was met with positive comments from her pal Paris Hilton, who send a heart eyes and fire emoji whilst one fan added: "She's freeing herself."

Britney Spears is said to be relieved with the recent court developments. Photo / Instagram

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Britney feels "free to speak her mind" amid her ongoing conservatorship battle as she has already been allowed to hire her own attorney and been granted the ability to drive again. She is said to be feeling "relieved and hopeful" about the progress.

An insider said: "Since Britney spoke out in court, things have changed and become a little bit more relaxed. She's gained more independence and control over her life.

"She feels a big weight has been lifted and that she is free to speak her mind. She is relieved and hopeful about the future for the first time in years."

The comments come after Britney was also said to be "very hopeful" that her new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, will be able to help her to end her conservatorship.

Another source added: "She likes the court developments so far. She is very hopeful that her new lawyer will be able to end the conservatorship.

"Britney is very happy the conservatorship is now allowing her to drive. She is ecstatic and beyond grateful for all the help she is receiving right now."