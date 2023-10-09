David Beckham had an alleged affair with Rebecca Loos in 2003 while living in Madrid. Photo / Getty Images

David Beckham had an alleged affair with Rebecca Loos in 2003 while living in Madrid. Photo / Getty Images

Rebecca Loos is finally breaking her silence after David and Victoria Beckham addressed the footballer’s alleged affair in their Netflix documentary.

The former personal assistant to David made front page news back in 2004 after she claimed she had an affair with him while he was living in Spain.

In their Netflix docuseries Beckham, Victoria shed light on the pain she felt after the cheating accusations came to light, revealing that it was the “hardest” time of her life, reports Daily Mail.

Now, Loos has publicly posted for the first time since the series hit screens however it seems she would prefer to avoid revisiting her past and instead carry on with her life. The Dutch glamour model shared a video on Instagram of the snow falling outside with the caption: “Hello Winter! Early as usual.”

In the time since the cheating scandal erupted, Loos immigrated to the Norwegian mountains, far away from the public eye.

Loos claimed in a 2004 interview with Sky News that she had engaged in intimate relations with David at least four times, revealing: “That was the night. September 18th ... We had all been out with a group of people for dinner, having a few drinks and relaxing, there had been some flirting and I was getting a few innuendos but I kept saying: ‘No he doesn’t fancy you’ ...

David and Victoria Beckham attend the 2003 MTV Movie Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on May 31, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

“I would always say to myself ‘don’t risk your job’ and I knew there was a huge risk involved if I got involved with this man ... That night we just really hit it off. It was the first time, we were just locked into each other all night conversation-wise. We just connected. People noticed it.”

When asked in the same interview if David “missed” Victoria while he was playing for Real Madrid, she said: “I’m not answering that question. I think so, yes.”

Loos has since appeared on multiple UK TV shows such as Celebrity Love Island, Extreme Celebrity Detox, Temptation Island and The X Factor: Battle of the Stars.

However, after meeting her Norwegian doctor husband on the reality show 71 Degrees North, she has since relocated.

The former PA now resides in Norway and spends her time practising yoga, running, biking, hiking and foraging for food with her kids.

Living away from the limelight, she is now a health and fitness guru.

Speaking about her new life to The Sun, Loos said: “Now I spend my time practising yoga, running, biking and hiking, and foraging for wild food for my two young sons. Life is very different.”

She recently shared a long post on her blog chatting about the new moon’s energy, saying: “I am grounded, I am home, healthy and happy. It fills my heart with the heat of love to think that more than me choosing this mountain life, maybe, just maybe, it was the mountains that chose me.”

Despite keeping quiet on the Beckham documentary, the former model has previously looked back on her lifestyle back in the day, telling OK! that she has “tons” of regrets but has made the decision not to hide any of her crazy past from her family, adding that her boys “know mummy has a naughty side”.

In the Netflix series, which is made up of four episodes, Victoria confessed that the months that followed after her husband’s alleged affair with Loos were the “hardest” of her life, adding that, at the time, she didn’t feel like they “had each other”.

David also revealed that he didn’t know how the couple got through the media frenzy surrounding the scandal, but said he and Victoria knew they had to “fight for their family”.

He went on to say that the pair felt like they were “drowning” for months.

The former England captain confessed he “felt physically sick every day” as he and the former Spice Girl fought to save their marriage.



