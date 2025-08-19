Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was billed as an intimate portrayal of the famed rocker, focusing on his and wife Sharon's return to the UK after living in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

BBC bosses reportedly pulled their Ozzy Osbourne documentary hours before it was due to air over “concerns” from his family.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was billed as an intimate portrait of the heavy metal icon after his death aged 76 in July, and was set to chart his and wife Sharon’s return to the UK after more than two decades in Los Angeles – but it was yanked from BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Monday local time, with the show hastily replaced by Fake or Fortune.

The Sun’s TV editor Rod McPhee reported: “Although the Beeb initially offered no explanation for the last-minute axing of the Ozzy and Sharon’s hotly anticipated show, Coming Home, I’ve been told there were concerns about how the family felt about the end product.”

A source also told the Sun: “There have been conversations behind the scenes that maybe the BBC were rushing their show on Ozzy out – especially because Paramount+ also had a film in the offing.

“The BBC’s production had been originally planned to run as a 10-part series following Ozzy and Sharon’s move back to the UK called Home To Roost.