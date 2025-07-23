Advertisement
Ozzy Osbourne death: New details emerge of Black Sabbath singer’s final days

NZ Herald
7 mins to read

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has died aged 76.

Ozzy Osbourne had his heart monitored “15 times a day” in the weeks before his death, it has been reported.

The Black Sabbath singer died on Tuesday, aged 76, days after the band reunited for their Back To The Beginning farewell concert in Birmingham, England.

Osbourne had previously detailed how

