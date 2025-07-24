Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Phil Gifford: When Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath lit up a farm in Ngaruawahia

By Phil Gifford
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performing on stage at Rainbow Theatre, London in 1973. Photo / Getty Images

Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performing on stage at Rainbow Theatre, London in 1973. Photo / Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne will always have a special place in New Zealand rock music history, and in my memory.

His band Black Sabbath headlined the Great Ngāruawāhia Music Festival in 1973, when a farm outside the small Waikato town was transformed for three hot days in early January into a Kiwi

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save