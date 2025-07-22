Advertisement
Updated

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne dead aged 76, family say

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Ozzy Osbourne has died. Photo / Getty Images

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76, his family says.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” Osbourne’s family said in a statement.

“He was with

Save