Michael J. Fox presented the Best Film award at the 77th British Academy Film Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Michael J. Fox has earned a standing ovation at the 77th British Academy Film Awards.

The actor, who is battling Parkinson’s disease, appeared at the award show today where he presented the final award of the night — Best Film. However, it wasn’t the nominated films he announced that earned applause, but rather the star’s inspiring act.

Despite battling the neurodegenerative disorder, Fox, 62, rose from his wheelchair to stand while presenting the award, and it resulted in the audience also rising to their feet as they applauded the star.

Many fans took to X to share their admiration for the actor, with one person confessing they were in “floods of tears” after seeing the move.

A standing ovation for Michael J Fox at the #EEBAFTAs and not a dry eye in the house 👏pic.twitter.com/VEzgijaIIZ — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) February 18, 2024

“Stop it Bafta I’m in tears the moment Michael J. Fox came on to the stage I was in floods of tears the man is a legend [sic]”, they wrote. Another person added, “Michael J. Fox. Absolute hero. What a legend.”

While another said, “Michael J. Fox presenting at the BAFTAs. The world really needs more disabled people represented in prominent positions, and Fox does a fantastic job.”

The actor was later seen talking to David Beckham, who shared a post on his Instagram account sharing his excitement about their interaction.

“I cannot believe I got to meet Michael J. Fox,” he said, adding, “and also a little star-struck to meet so many talented people that I’ve watched on the big screen at Bafta tonight.” The former professional footballer presented the award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer to Savannah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor and Medb Riordan for Earth Mama.

Fox — who earlier walked the carpet with his wife, Tracey Pollan — was diagnosed with the disorder in 1991, when he was only 29; however, he didn’t reveal his diagnosis to the public until 1998.

He opened up about his health while speaking to Town & Country magazine in November, revealing it “wouldn’t be unheard of” if he were to lose his battle in the next couple of years.

He told the magazine: “One day I’ll run out of gas. One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that.

“I’m 62 years old,” he continued.

“Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. And so, no, I don’t fear that.”

Fox has faced several health challenges during the past 10 years. He had surgery in 2018 after a tumour was found near his spine, with doctors warning him that he might not walk again. But after several months of rehabilitation, he was walking again — though, just months later, he broke an arm.