Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan at the world premiere Fox's doco Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. Photo / AP

Michael J. Fox has marked 35 years of marriage to Tracy Pollan with a sweet tribute to his wife.

The Back to the Future star, 62, and his wife, 63, celebrated the milestone anniversary with messages to each other on Instagram over the weekend, with Fox sharing several throwback photos of the pair, reports People.

He wrote alongside the snaps, “35 years of [laughter], living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan. Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike.”

Pollan replied in the comments with “Love you so much!!!” and shared her own tribute to her husband on Instagram, alongside a photo of the former co-stars on holiday together.

“35 years!!! Happy anniversary, my love. Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more.”

Fox commented, “Likewise, so beautiful just like you. Happy Anniversary!”

Several of the couple’s fellow actors shared their well wishes on the posts, with Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey writing, “love you guys” and “two of my favourite people”, while her ex-husband commented, “You guys are goals!”









It comes after Fox wished his wife a happy 63rd birthday in a gushing tribute to Pollan.

He quoted James Taylor’s Shower the People, writing of his wife, “She showers the people she loves with love, she shows them the way that she feels.”

He went on to call her his “forever summer girl, my love, my best friend, and the most beautiful, amazing mom to our four stupendous kids.”

Before they became a couple, Fox and Pollan were both aspiring actors who went on to become co-stars.

They first met when they were cast as a couple on Family Ties, but stayed friends as they were both dating other people - actors Kevin Bacon and Nancy McKeon.

Tracy Pollan, left, and Michael J. Fox arrive at the Governors Awards on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

But when they reunited on screen for 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City, both single, the friendship soon blossomed into romance. Within seven months, Fox had proposed.

By the summer of 1988, they were married, and have been together ever since. The couple share four children - Sam, 34, twins Schuyler and Aquinnah, 28, and Esmé, 21.

Last year, the couple spoke to People magazine about the secret to their enduring love, especially after navigating Fox’s Parkinson’s disease.

Pollan revealed that their marriage was about “assuming the best from the person you live with until you are actually presented with the worst ... and same with our parenting: It’s also how we are with our kids.”

Fox agreed, adding, “It is all about acceptance.”