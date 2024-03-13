Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Auckland Writers Festival 2024: Author Celeste Ng on finding hope in dystopia

Madeleine Crutchley
By
7 mins to read
Celeste Ng is set to attend the Auckland Writers Festival, to talk rage, dystopia and her 2022 book Our Missing Hearts. Photo / Kieran Kesner

Celeste Ng is set to attend the Auckland Writers Festival, to talk rage, dystopia and her 2022 book Our Missing Hearts. Photo / Kieran Kesner

Ahead of her visit to Tāmaki Makaurau, Celeste Ng speaks to Madeleine Crutchley about the upcoming Auckland Writers Festival, the Little Fires Everywhere TV adaptation and her newest dystopic novel.

Celeste Ng is fascinated by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment