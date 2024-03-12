Comedian and author Dai Henwood, New Zealand's youngest MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke and bestselling writer Meg Mason join this year's line-up at the Auckland Writers Festival.

Comedian and author Dai Henwood, New Zealand's youngest MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke and bestselling writer Meg Mason join this year's line-up at the Auckland Writers Festival.

The full line-up for this year’s Auckland Writers Festival has been revealed – and includes many prominent authors, from our very own Patricia Grace to huge international names like Ann Patchett and Celeste Ng.

Reading is more popular than ever if the rise of BookTok and book clubs (whether in person or virtual) are anything to go by, and the annual Auckland Writers Festival is a popular event on the literary calendar for industry figures and readers alike. This year’s programme, announced today, features an extensive range of events.

Whether you’re a budding writer yourself, have an extensive reading list to tick off this year or simply love to escape reality with a good book, there are countless free and ticketed events to choose from.

The festival runs from Tuesday, May 14 to Sunday, May 19 in Tāmaki Makaurau. You can watch and hear your favourite authors talk about their craft on stage and attend practical masterclasses, as well as take to the streets of Britomart to see musicians, artists and writers perform their craft.

There’s also a family-friendly programme for the youngest readers in your life, with Pukapuka Adventures taking place on the Aotea Centre’s fifth floor on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. An open-mic session, dancing, bug-hunting and a children’s book-themed quiz are among the literary-themed events for kids this year.

The Washington Post’s Asia-Pacific editor Anna Fifield will chat politics with Professor Peter Frankopan and author and civil servant Shashi Tharoor, while New Zealand’s youngest MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke (Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Porou, Te Atiawa, Ngāi Tahu) is set to discuss how the kōhanga reo generation are challenging convention with activist Te Wehi Ratana (Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Pikiao, Te Roro o Te Rangi).

Elsewhere, celebrated writer Patricia Grace (Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Raukawa and Te Āti Awa), whose latest release is the story collection Bird Child, will discuss life experience and how it relates to fiction writing with Patchett and Bonnie Garmus.

Ann Patchett. Photo / Emily Dorio

Lauren Groff and Pulitzer Prize winner Viet Thanh Nguyen will dive into the rise of book banning, while Sorrow and Bliss author Meg Mason chats to Ann Patchett, author of om Lake.

Beloved Kiwi actor Sam Neill and comedian Dai Henwood will each discuss their biographies on stage, and the winner of this year’s Ockham New Zealand Book Awards will be revealed on May 15 at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, hosted by broadcaster Jack Tame.

Trent Dalton will be onstage talking about his bestselling book Boy Swallows Universe, as well as his next novel.

Last year’s Booker Prize winner Paul Lynch, author of Prophet Song, is also set to make an appearance, on a panel of writers on the festival’s opening gala night as well as in conversation with Kim Hill, while Boy Swallows Universe author Trent Dalton will join Newshub’s Samantha Hayes to speak about his career as a writer and his upcoming novel Lola in the Mirror.

This year’s festival is led by new artistic director Lyndsey Fineran, who describes it as “a great book shop brought to life”.

Beloved writer Patricia Grace will join Ann Patchett and Bonnie Garmus to chat about life experience and how it relates to fiction writing.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this world-class line-up, nor the talented team behind it,” she says.

“It’s ambitious, interrogating, dynamic and fun and I can’t wait for it to all come to life in May. Whether it’s your 20th AWF, or your very first, there will be something for you and we can’t wait to have you part of it.”

Tickets to the Auckland Writers Festival events go on sale on Friday, March 15 at 9am. You can find the complete festival programme here or visit the Auckland Writers Festival official website for more information.







