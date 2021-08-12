Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis hilariously hit back at bathing drama

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Photo / Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have responded to the hygiene debate.

The stars poked fun at themselves, and the headlines that they don't regularly bathe their kids, by uploaded a sarcastic video in their bathroom ... actually washing their kids.

"You're putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?" Kutcher teased, playing into the debate that all started after he revealed on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, saying that they only bathe their kids – Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4 – when they're super stinky.

"Here's the thing – if you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em. Otherwise, there's no point," he said at the time. Kunis confessed, "I don't wash my body with soap every day ... But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles."

In his new Instagram video, Kutcher asked his wife of six years, "Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous! What's going on?" Kunis, through laughing, added: "We're bathing our children."

Kutcher jokingly added that this is actually "the fourth time this week" their kids have been cleaned. Kunis laughed, adding: "It's too much."

"Their body oils are going to be destroyed. What are you trying to do?" he added sarcastically, while his That '70s Show co-star face palmed and laughed.

During the podcast last month, Kutcher claimed that washing your body with soap every day will remove "all the natural oil on your skin", calling it "insane". "I was my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever."

Dax Shepard's wife, actress Kristen Bell, also weighed in, stating: "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."

Not only did it kickstart a debate online about proper hygiene, but actor Jake Gyllenhaal chimed in, saying that he too doesn't bathe that often.

"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," Gyllenhaal, 40, told Vanity Fair last week while promoting Prada's Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance.

"I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

Hilariously, rapper Cardi B tweeted earlier this week: "Wassup with people saying they don't shower? It's giving itchy."