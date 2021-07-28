Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' bizarre confession about kids' night-time bathing routine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have revealed some of their questionable hygiene habits. Photo / Getty

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have admitted to a rather different approach to hygiene for their children.

The couple, who have two children aged 6 and 4, have admitted they hardly bathe their daughter and son.

The famous power couple told the Armchair Expert podcast co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman they don't wash them at all unless "you can see dirt on them".

"When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day," Kunis said. "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns – ever."

Kutcher agreed, saying there's no point if they aren't dirty.

"Now, here's the thing. If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

As for their own hygiene, Kunis and Kutcher said they don't wash their body with soap every day.

Kunis, 37, explained her hygiene habits date back to being a kid where they didn't have hot water.

"I didn't have hot water growing up as a child so I didn't shower very much anyway."

However, Kutcher revealed he washes certain parts of his body every day.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have two children together. Photo / Getty

"I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

The Dude, Where's My Car star continued: "I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out."

Kunis chimed in: "I do wash my face twice a day."

Kutcher and Kunis began dating in 2012 after initially meeting on the set of That 70s Show in 1998.

The couple got married in 2015.