Armie Hammer’s mother says she got him a vasectomy for his 38th birthday

Bang Showbiz
4 mins to read
Armie Hammer received an unusual gift from his mother for his 38th birthday.

  • Screenshots of graphic private messages, which appeared to be sent from Hammer’s official Instagram account, circulated on social media in 2021. The actor checked into rehab that year.
  • 2022 documentary House of Hammer turned a lens on the actor and the rise and fall of the wealthy Hammer family.
  • In 2023, Los Angeles prosecutors confirmed Armie Hammer would not be charged with sexual assault following an investigation into a 2017 incident.

Warning: this article mentions rape, sexual assault and contains content that may disturb some readers.

Armie Hammer’s mother got him a vasectomy for his birthday, the actor has revealed.

The Call Me By Your Name star, who shares Harper, 9, and Ford, 7, with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, has spoken about the bizarre gift his mother, Dru Hammer, bought him for his 38th birthday on August 28.

On the second episode of a two-part chat on the Armie HammerTime Podcast, Dru said to her son: “Let’s talk about what I gave you for your birthday this year.”

She continued: “I call Armie, and I go, ‘What would you like for your birthday this year?’ He was like, ‘I don’t know. Maybe money. Whatever.’ And I was like, ‘I believe I’m going to give you a vasectomy.’”

A vasectomy is a surgical procedure that involves cutting and sealing each vas deferens, the tubes that carry the sperm from the testicles. It is typically completed as a means of sterilisation.

Hammer said he was forced to explain to the receptionist that his mother was footing the bill for the procedure as a birthday gift, recounting: “I go to a doctor’s office, and I go, ‘I’m here to schedule a vasectomy’.

“He was like, ‘Are you sure you wanna do this?’ I’m like, ‘I have two beautiful kids. I don’t want any more kids. I’m good to go.’

“They try to talk you out of it. I’m like, ‘You’re not going to talk me out of it. I’m done. I’m good.’”

He said: “The receptionist was like, ‘Are you gonna be putting this on insurance?’ I go, ‘Actually, I don’t have insurance.’ She goes, ‘What?’ I go, ‘Yeah, I haven’t had insurance for years.’ She was like, ‘Oh, okay. Are you going to be putting it on a credit card?’ And I go, ‘My credit cards won’t cover this. My mother’s going to be calling you and she’s going to be paying for it.’

“And she was looking down and she [looks up] and goes, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘Yes, my mother gave me this as a birthday present.’

“It was just one of those things … you could tell she [was thinking] ... ‘What are you talking about?’ So yeah, my mom got me a vasectomy for my birthday.”

Dru, a Catholic, previously fell out with her son due to her strict religious views.

“I know there are these young girls that would love to have Armie Hammer’s baby,” she said, to which he replied: “Maybe when I had money they would!”

Hammer’s Hollywood career spiralled in 2021 after he was accused of physical and sexual abuse. The next year, it was reported the actor was “totally broke” amid the allegations, which he has denied.

In May 2023 it was reported Hammer would not be charged following a lengthy investigation into a woman’s allegation he sexually assaulted her in 2017.

Addressing the ordeal, Dru said: “I say this all the time, ‘My son was not criminally wrong.’ If there was a smidgeon of things that were wrong that you did, as far as a rape accusation, they would have nailed you.”

Addressing the rumours of him having cannibalistic fantasies, his mum said: “I even called you one time. I was like, ‘Let me just get this straight ... Are there any women out there with limbs or ribs missing?’ That’s what I want to know as a mother. Because end of conversation if there are limbs or ribs missing.

“I think you learned not to put stupid things in DMs [direct messages]. No one was eaten, no one was raped, but you were stupid.”

Hammer said: “I was definitely stupid.”

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.

