She continued: “I call Armie, and I go, ‘What would you like for your birthday this year?’ He was like, ‘I don’t know. Maybe money. Whatever.’ And I was like, ‘I believe I’m going to give you a vasectomy.’”

A vasectomy is a surgical procedure that involves cutting and sealing each vas deferens, the tubes that carry the sperm from the testicles. It is typically completed as a means of sterilisation.

Hammer said he was forced to explain to the receptionist that his mother was footing the bill for the procedure as a birthday gift, recounting: “I go to a doctor’s office, and I go, ‘I’m here to schedule a vasectomy’.

“He was like, ‘Are you sure you wanna do this?’ I’m like, ‘I have two beautiful kids. I don’t want any more kids. I’m good to go.’

“They try to talk you out of it. I’m like, ‘You’re not going to talk me out of it. I’m done. I’m good.’”

He said: “The receptionist was like, ‘Are you gonna be putting this on insurance?’ I go, ‘Actually, I don’t have insurance.’ She goes, ‘What?’ I go, ‘Yeah, I haven’t had insurance for years.’ She was like, ‘Oh, okay. Are you going to be putting it on a credit card?’ And I go, ‘My credit cards won’t cover this. My mother’s going to be calling you and she’s going to be paying for it.’

“And she was looking down and she [looks up] and goes, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘Yes, my mother gave me this as a birthday present.’

“It was just one of those things … you could tell she [was thinking] ... ‘What are you talking about?’ So yeah, my mom got me a vasectomy for my birthday.”

Dru, a Catholic, previously fell out with her son due to her strict religious views.

“I know there are these young girls that would love to have Armie Hammer’s baby,” she said, to which he replied: “Maybe when I had money they would!”

Hammer’s Hollywood career spiralled in 2021 after he was accused of physical and sexual abuse. The next year, it was reported the actor was “totally broke” amid the allegations, which he has denied.

In May 2023 it was reported Hammer would not be charged following a lengthy investigation into a woman’s allegation he sexually assaulted her in 2017.

Addressing the ordeal, Dru said: “I say this all the time, ‘My son was not criminally wrong.’ If there was a smidgeon of things that were wrong that you did, as far as a rape accusation, they would have nailed you.”

Addressing the rumours of him having cannibalistic fantasies, his mum said: “I even called you one time. I was like, ‘Let me just get this straight ... Are there any women out there with limbs or ribs missing?’ That’s what I want to know as a mother. Because end of conversation if there are limbs or ribs missing.

“I think you learned not to put stupid things in DMs [direct messages]. No one was eaten, no one was raped, but you were stupid.”

Hammer said: “I was definitely stupid.”

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.