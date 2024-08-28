Advertisement
Disgraced actor Armie Hammer sells his truck because he ‘can’t afford the gas anymore’

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read
Actor Armie Hammer's career imploded after a series of allegations was made against him. Photo / AP

Armie Hammer is selling his truck because he “can’t afford the gas anymore”.

The 38-year-old actor has revealed he bought himself the GMC pickup as a Christmas present and he “love it intensely” but he’s now decided the time has come to swap it for a “tiny” hybrid because filling up was starting to cost too much money.

In a video posted on Instagram, he showed off his beloved vehicle and explained he’s putting it up for sale. Armie said: “So, I’ve been back in L.A. for a couple of weeks now, this is my truck.

“I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself.

“I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and across the country multiple times and on long road trips, and I took it for one last road trip to CarMax [used car store].

“[This is] not an ad for CarMax. This is because I’m selling my truck. Since being back in LA, I have put about 4 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas anymore.”

The Death On The Nile star - who is dad to daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7, with his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers - admitted he has fond memories of the truck but is looking forward to a fresh start.

He added: “I mean, this truck, it took the kids home from the hospital and all that stuff. Amazing trips, but you know what, that’s okay.

“I’ve got a new car. It’s tiny. It’s a hybrid. I’m probably going to put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month and this is it. Here’s to new beginnings. It’s my birthday tomorrow.”

Armie insisted he will be starting his birthday “in a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life in Los Angeles”.

It comes after Armie recently admitted his Hollywood career imploded after he was hit by a string of allegations in 2021, including emotional abuse, manipulation, and rape – and the infamous accusation he harboured fantasies of cannibalism.

The actor - who denied the claims against him - explained his career slump during an appearance on the Painful Lessons podcast, saying: “It killed me, it killed my ego, it killed all the people around me that I thought were my friends that weren’t - all of those people, in a flash, went away.

“But the buildings were still standing. I’m still here, I still have my health, and I’m really grateful for that.”

