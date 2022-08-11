The documentary claims to expose the dark side of actor Armie Hammer and his family. Video / discovery plus

The documentary claims to expose the dark side of actor Armie Hammer and his family. Video / discovery plus

Warning: Disturbing content

How did Armie Hammer go from Hollywood golden boy to an abuser?

A new documentary series, House of Hammer, is asking that exact question as it investigates the dark side of the former Hollywood actor.

New York Post has reported that the documentary, created by Discovery, includes sit-down interviews with two of Hammer's ex-girlfriends, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, who discuss their harrowing experiences with the star.

The pair also share disturbing text messages and voice memos Hammer allegedly sent them.

It comes as the first trailer for the series was released earlier today, revealing an alleged message from the Social Network star, which read, "I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use".

Actor Armie Hammer is under investigation for sexual assault, say Los Angeles police. Photo / AP

While a voice memo details violent acts he would like to perform on the women.

"My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you," Hammer can be heard saying in the memo.

House of Hammer is a three-part series that, as well as the star's ex-girlfriends, includes an interview from Casey Hammer, the actor's aunty.

"I'm about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family," the granddaughter of businessman Armand Hammer says in the trailer.

The documentary series comes amid rumours the star is "totally broke" and selling timeshare properties from an office cubical in the Cayman Islands.

Meanwhile his lawyer, Andrew Brettler has denied any wrongdoing on behalf of the star.

Speaking to Page Six Brettler said, "From day one, Mr Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with" every sexual partner "have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory".

It is not yet known when House of Hammer will be available in New Zealand.

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit.

Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.