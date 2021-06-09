Armie Hammer checks into rehab following allegations of sexual assault and misconduct

Armie Hammer has checked into a Florida rehab facility in the wake of sexual assault and abuse allegations. Photo / Getty Images

Armie Hammer has begun a stint in rehab after allegations of rape and misconduct.

The actor is best known for his roles in The Social Network and Call Me By Your Name. Hammer has checked into a facility for "drug, alcohol, and sex issues", Vanity Fair reports.

Witnesses who saw the actor said he was seen leaving the Cayman Islands and was heading to an in-patient facility in Florida. He was reportedly supported by his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and his children.

The report cites a source who said Hammer reached out to Chambers late last month for help and has been in treatment for over a week.

In January women came forward and accused him of abuse, and screenshots went viral of gossip social media websites allegedly showing the star describing cannibalism and sexual violence. The actor's lawyer has denied all allegations against Hammer.

The fallout saw Hammer step away from high profile film projects, and his agency WME also dropped him. He was set to star alongside Jennifer Lopez in the movie Shotgun Wedding.

The Los Angeles Police Department opened an investigation after a woman known only as Effie accused the actor of "violently raping" her.

A family friend who spoke to Vanity Fair about Hammer's rehab stay said: "This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall wellbeing."

An ex-girlfriend said: "He's addicted to drugs because he has so much trauma that he cannot deal with stillness, face himself, or sit alone with his shit.

"Everything he's doing he has essentially said out loud in a tweet or an interview. He's not that secretive.

"He's been about to explode for so long, but everyone laughs it off."

