Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan to play reporters who broke Harvey Weinstein sex scandal

Actresses Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are attached to star in an upcoming film based on the book by reporters who broke the Weinstein scandal. Photo / Getty Images

Four years on from the bombshell report the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal is getting the Hollywood treatment.

Deadline reports a film is in the works from Universal based on the bestselling book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story that Helped Ignite a Movement.

The studio has reportedly brought on some serious star quality to tell the story. Carey Mulligan, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Promising Young Woman, will star alongside Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick).

Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey's reporting will get the Hollywood treatment. Photo / Getty Images

The two actresses will help bring to life the reporting by New York Times' journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor. The article ran on October 5, 2017 and revealed several shocking allegations of harassment and assault against women by Weinstein.

The reporting helped spark the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements and uncovered details of hush money and first-person accounts from actresses. The article helped lead to Weinstein being sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sparked a global wave of women coming forward with their own stories about men who abused their power.

But the film won't centre on Weinstein or his horrific actions. Instead, it will focus on the all-women team of journalists who persisted to publish the story despite intimidation and legal threats. Think Spotlight or All the President's men.

The film also has some star power on the writing and directing front, with Unorthodox director Maria Schrader attached, and the script will be penned by Oscar-winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz.