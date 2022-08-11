Ariana Grande's former co-star reveals alleged feud

A former co-star of Ariana Grande has revealed why she was left fuming by the pop star - one of many revelations in a new jaw-dropping tell-all book. Photo / AP

A former co-star of Ariana Grande has revealed why she was left fuming by the pop star - one of many revelations in a new jaw-dropping tell-all book. Photo / AP

A former co-star of Ariana Grande has revealed a secret feud in a tell-all book.

Jennette McCurdy recently released her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, and in it, she has detailed her dislike for Grande.

Page Six reported McCurdy's dislike for the popstar began while they were filming their Nickelodeon show, Sam & Cat, because Grande was allowed to pursue opportunities outside of the show while McCurdy was declined.

The Nickelodeon star said she was "jealous" of Grande, whose character was locked in a box during an episode of the show all so she could perform at the Billboard Music Awards while McCurdy said: "I booked two features during iCarly that I had to turn down because the iCarly team wouldn't write me out of episodes to go shoot them."

Jennette McCurdy recently released her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died. Photo / AP

She went on to express her distaste at how easy it was for the Grammy Award winner to miss filming. "Are you kidding me," she recalled. "So I have to turn down movies while Ariana's off whistle-toning at the Billboard Music Awards? F***. This."

It was at this point when McCurdy said she snapped.

"I'm pissed about it. I'm pissed at her. Jealous of her. For a few reasons," the star said. "So now, every time she misses work it feels like a personal attack ... From that moment on I didn't like her. I couldn't like her."

Grande is yet to make any comment regarding the alleged feud.

The Nickelodeon show only ran for one season, from 2013 to 2014.

The rest of the iCarley alum's book is filled with heartbreaking anecdotes about her battle with bulimia and her strained relationship with her mother and Nickelodeon.

It comes after Grande tied the knot with Dalton Gomez last year in her California home.

She took to Instagram to share images of the intimate ceremony, which included snaps of her dress and decor.

Grande wore a dress designed by Vera Wang for her big day. According to Vogue, which published the photos from the event, the designer made a pact with Grande to create her wedding dress at the Met Gala a few years ago.

The dress channelled inspiration from the looks of old Hollywood stars like Audrey Hepburn. Sharing the photos on social media, Wang called Grande's look "pure magic".