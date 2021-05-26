Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez share wedding pictures from their California ceremony

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez on May 15 at her California home. Photo / Instagram

Ariana Grande has shared stunning photos of her intimate wedding.

The Dangerous Woman singer married her fiance Dalton Gomez on May 15 at her California home. Gorgeous photos shared by the pop star showcase gorgeous details of the ceremony, including her dress and the decor.

Grande wore a dress designed by Vera Wang for her big day. According to Vogue, who published the photos from the event, the designer made a pact with Grande to create her wedding dress at the Met Gala a few years ago.

The dress channelled inspiration from the looks of old Hollywood stars like Audrey Hepburn. Sharing the photos on social media, Wang called Grande's look "pure magic."

"To a truly terrific muse, what an incredible journey this has been for all of us at Vera Wang. A joy and an honour! Wishing you and Dalton a lifetime of happiness," the designer added.

Real-estate agent Gomez wore a suit designed by Tom Ford. Grande took to Instagram to share an intimate photo of the married couple embracing with a kiss on the day.

The ceremony was attended by fewer than 20 close friends of the couple, and Vogue reports both Grande's mother Joan gave away the singer alongside the singer's father Ed Butera. The decision was a nod to a lyric from Grande's song thank u, next: "One day I'll walk down the aisle, holding hands with my mother."

Take a look inside @ArianaGrande and Dalton Gomez's intimate at-home wedding ceremony, shared exclusively with Voguehttps://t.co/3raFje4Q4N pic.twitter.com/Wv367qhR4z — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 26, 2021

The couple announced their engagement in December after starting to date at the beginning of 2020.

At the time, Grande shared snapshots on Instagram featuring a large ring on her finger and photos of her and Gomez looking loved up.

The eye-catching engagement ring featured a large oval cut diamond with a white pearl set on a gold band.