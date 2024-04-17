It’s that time of year again. The Aotearoa Music Awards 2024 are fast approaching and the finalists have been announced, with a slew of big-name Kiwis and fresh faces in this year’s top musos list.
The much-anticipated awards show is an opportunity for Kiwi music lovers and artists alike to celebrate the New Zealand music scene and discover some of the new talent rising up in the ranks.
With winners set to be announced on May 30, some of New Zealand’s most beloved performers including L.A.B., Coterie and The Beths have been announced as finalists.
Emerging as this year’s frontrunner with five nominations is Stan Walker. Nominated for Single of the Year for his hit song, I AM, the talented musician is also up for Album of the Year for All In, Best Solo Artist, Best Māori Artist and the Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo award.
Joining Walker amongst New Zealand’s favourites is Kiwi hip-hop group, Home Brew. The summer staple crew has been nominated for four awards including Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Best Group and Best Hip Hop Artist.
Marlon Williams is also up for awards including Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Best Solo Artist and Best Music Video Content.
Other nominated artists include Avantdale Bowling Club, Kaylee Bell, Paige and Mermaidens.
Here are the nominations in full:
Te Tino Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year
Avantdale Bowling Club – TREES
COTERIE – COTERIE
Erny Belle – Not Your Cupid
Home Brew – Run It Back
LEISURE – Leisurevision
Marlon Williams – My Boy
Paige – King Clown
Princess Chelsea – Everything Is Going To Be Alright
Stan Walker – All In
The Beths – Expert in a Dying Field
Tiny Ruins – Ceremony
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – V
Te Tino Waiata o te Tau | Single of the Year
Aaradhna – SHE
Avantdale Bowling Club – Friday Night At The Liquor Store
Corrella – Blue Eyed Māori
COTERIE – Always Beside You (ft. Six60)
Fazerdaze – Bigger
Home Brew – Run It Back
Kaylee Bell – Boots ‘N All
L.A.B – Take It Away
Marlon Williams – Don’t Go Back
Mermaidens – I Like To Be Alone
Stan Walker – I AM
The Beths – Watching The Credits
Te Tino Kāhui Manu Taki o te Tau | Best Group
The Beths
Home Brew
LEISURE
Mermaidens
Tiny Ruins
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Te Tino Reo o te Tau | Best Solo Artist
Avantdale Bowling Club
Fazerdaze
Kaylee Bell
Marlon Williams
Princess Chelsea
Stan Walker
Te Manu Taki Māori o te Tau | Best Māori Artist
Jordyn with a Why
MOHI
Rei
Stan Walker
TAWAZ
Tuari Brothers
Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Award
COTERIE – Purea/Cool It Down
Jordyn with a Why – He Rei Niho
MOHI – Me Pēhea Ra
Stan Walker – I AM
TAWAZ – He Aho
Tuari Brothers – Tuari ki te Ao
Te Taumata o te Toi | Best Album Artwork
Andrew McLeod – The Coin That Broke The Fountain Floor (Clementine Valentine)
Lily Paris West – Mermaidens (Mermaidens)
Lily Paris West – Expert In A Dying Field (The Beths)
Te Manu Taki Whanokē o te Tau | Best Alternative Artist
Grecco Romank
Mermaidens
Princess Chelsea
Te Manu Taki Tuauki o te Tau | Best Classical Artist
Michael Houstoun & Bella Hristova
Natasha Te Rupe-Wilson & Somi Kim
New Zealand String Quartet
Te Manu Taki Tuawhenua o te Tau | Best Country Artist
Kaylee Bell
Matt Joe Gow
The Mitchell Twins
Te Manu Taki Tāhiko o te Tau | Best Electronic Artist
Amamelia
deepState
Elipsa
Te Taumata o te Pūkenga Oro | Best Engineer
Amelia Murray & Emily WheatcroftSnape – Break! (Fazerdaze)
Simon Gooding – King Clown (Paige)
Tom Healy & Alexandra Corbett – My Boy (Marlon Williams)
Te Manu Taki Ahurea o te Tau | Best Folk Artist
Adam McGrath
Terrible Sons
Tom Lark
Te Manu Taki Ātete o te Tau | Best Hip-Hop Artist
Avantdale Bowling Club
Diggy Dupe
Home Brew
Te Manu Taki Tautito o te Tau | Best Jazz Artist
Clear Path Ensemble
Dave Wilson
Myele Manzanza
Te Taumata o te Ataata | Best Music Video Content
Anahera Parata – SHE (Aaradhna)
Connor Pritchard – All My Friends (NO COMPLY ft. Wells*)
Marlon Williams – Don’t Go Back (Marlon Williams)
Te Manu Taki Arotini o te Tau | Best Pop Artist
Foley
Georgia Lines
Paige
Te Taumata o te Kaiwhakaputa | Best Producer
Christoph El Truento – TREES (Avantdale Bowling Club)
Haz Beats – Run It Back (Home Brew)
Tom Healy – Ceremony (Tiny Ruins)
Te Manu Taki Rakapioi o te Tau | Best Rock Artist
Dead Favours
Midwave Breaks
Racing
Te Manu Taki Taketake o te Tau | Best Roots Artist
Corrella
Coterie
Sons of Zion
Te Manu Taki Manako o te Tau | Best Soul/RnB Artist
Aaradhna
Dallas Tamaira
Sam V