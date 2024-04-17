Check out the big-named Aotearoa Music Awards finalists for 2024. Photo / Bevan Conley.

It’s that time of year again. The Aotearoa Music Awards 2024 are fast approaching and the finalists have been announced, with a slew of big-name Kiwis and fresh faces in this year’s top musos list.

The much-anticipated awards show is an opportunity for Kiwi music lovers and artists alike to celebrate the New Zealand music scene and discover some of the new talent rising up in the ranks.

With winners set to be announced on May 30, some of New Zealand’s most beloved performers including L.A.B., Coterie and The Beths have been announced as finalists.

Emerging as this year’s frontrunner with five nominations is Stan Walker. Nominated for Single of the Year for his hit song, I AM, the talented musician is also up for Album of the Year for All In, Best Solo Artist, Best Māori Artist and the Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo award.

Home Brew is nominated for a number of awards. Photo / Kellie Blizard

Joining Walker amongst New Zealand’s favourites is Kiwi hip-hop group, Home Brew. The summer staple crew has been nominated for four awards including Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Best Group and Best Hip Hop Artist.

Marlon Williams is also up for awards including Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Best Solo Artist and Best Music Video Content.

Other nominated artists include Avantdale Bowling Club, Kaylee Bell, Paige and Mermaidens.

Here are the nominations in full:

Te Tino Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year

Avantdale Bowling Club – TREES

COTERIE – COTERIE

Erny Belle – Not Your Cupid

Home Brew – Run It Back

LEISURE – Leisurevision

Marlon Williams – My Boy

Paige – King Clown

Princess Chelsea – Everything Is Going To Be Alright

Stan Walker – All In

The Beths – Expert in a Dying Field

Tiny Ruins – Ceremony

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – V

Te Tino Waiata o te Tau | Single of the Year

Aaradhna – SHE

Avantdale Bowling Club – Friday Night At The Liquor Store

Corrella – Blue Eyed Māori

COTERIE – Always Beside You (ft. Six60)

Fazerdaze – Bigger

Home Brew – Run It Back

Kaylee Bell – Boots ‘N All

L.A.B – Take It Away

Marlon Williams – Don’t Go Back

Mermaidens – I Like To Be Alone

Stan Walker – I AM

The Beths – Watching The Credits

The Beths. Photo / Lindsey Byrnes

Te Tino Kāhui Manu Taki o te Tau | Best Group

The Beths

Home Brew

LEISURE

Mermaidens

Tiny Ruins

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Te Tino Reo o te Tau | Best Solo Artist

Avantdale Bowling Club

Fazerdaze

Kaylee Bell

Marlon Williams

Princess Chelsea

Stan Walker

Marlon Williams.

Te Manu Taki Māori o te Tau | Best Māori Artist

Jordyn with a Why

MOHI

Rei

Stan Walker

TAWAZ

Tuari Brothers

Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Award

COTERIE – Purea/Cool It Down

Jordyn with a Why – He Rei Niho

MOHI – Me Pēhea Ra

Stan Walker – I AM

TAWAZ – He Aho

Tuari Brothers – Tuari ki te Ao

Kiwi band Coterie

Te Taumata o te Toi | Best Album Artwork

Andrew McLeod – The Coin That Broke The Fountain Floor (Clementine Valentine)

Lily Paris West – Mermaidens (Mermaidens)

Lily Paris West – Expert In A Dying Field (The Beths)

Te Manu Taki Whanokē o te Tau | Best Alternative Artist

Grecco Romank

Mermaidens

Princess Chelsea

Te Manu Taki Tuauki o te Tau | Best Classical Artist

Michael Houstoun & Bella Hristova

Natasha Te Rupe-Wilson & Somi Kim

New Zealand String Quartet

Te Manu Taki Tuawhenua o te Tau | Best Country Artist

Kaylee Bell

Matt Joe Gow

The Mitchell Twins

Kaylee Bell. Photo / Sarah Barlow

Te Manu Taki Tāhiko o te Tau | Best Electronic Artist

Amamelia

deepState

Elipsa

Te Taumata o te Pūkenga Oro | Best Engineer

Amelia Murray & Emily WheatcroftSnape – Break! (Fazerdaze)

Simon Gooding – King Clown (Paige)

Tom Healy & Alexandra Corbett – My Boy (Marlon Williams)

Te Manu Taki Ahurea o te Tau | Best Folk Artist

Adam McGrath

Terrible Sons

Tom Lark

Te Manu Taki Ātete o te Tau | Best Hip-Hop Artist

Avantdale Bowling Club

Diggy Dupe

Home Brew

Te Manu Taki Tautito o te Tau | Best Jazz Artist

Clear Path Ensemble

Dave Wilson

Myele Manzanza

Te Taumata o te Ataata | Best Music Video Content

Anahera Parata – SHE (Aaradhna)

Connor Pritchard – All My Friends (NO COMPLY ft. Wells*)

Marlon Williams – Don’t Go Back (Marlon Williams)

Te Manu Taki Arotini o te Tau | Best Pop Artist

Foley

Georgia Lines

Paige

Te Taumata o te Kaiwhakaputa | Best Producer

Christoph El Truento – TREES (Avantdale Bowling Club)

Haz Beats – Run It Back (Home Brew)

Tom Healy – Ceremony (Tiny Ruins)

Georgia Lines.

Te Manu Taki Rakapioi o te Tau | Best Rock Artist

Dead Favours

Midwave Breaks

Racing

Te Manu Taki Taketake o te Tau | Best Roots Artist

Corrella

Coterie

Sons of Zion

Te Manu Taki Manako o te Tau | Best Soul/RnB Artist

Aaradhna

Dallas Tamaira

Sam V







