Americans shocked by Christmas detail in Bluey episode

“I’m so glad someone else asked this, cause I’ve been wondering too. We don’t have them here in Texas,” another chimed in.

The same question popped up last year as well and on both occasions Australians, Brits, Canadians and Kiwis combined to answer their confused cousins about Christmas cracker crowns.

“Essential Christmas tradition,” one respondent offered.

“Pop your Christmas crackers, put on your Christmas crown hat, tell each other the inane dad joke, then play with the useless plastic thing you got.

“Great for some distraction for the family and something to break the ice with with the weird uncle that came to Christmas.”

“It is a former British colony thing...” another said.

The Christmas Swim episode of Bluey shows the family wearing hats that have confused some Americans.

“They signify the Australian culture of bullying. Basically, if you don’t wear the hat, someone will bully you till you wear it,” one Aussie joked.

An American gave a delightful explanation to their countrymen - and almost got it right.

“It’s from these things called Christmas poppers. I think that’s what they’re called. They have these little paper crowns in them. They kind of look like giant firecrackers, and two people, one on each end, pull untill they break apart,” they wrote.

“It’s kind of like a wishbone. Whoever gets the bigger end gets to make a wish. I saw them on Doctor Who, and I didn’t know what they were, so I looked it up.”

Many Australians appeared surprised that the opening of Christmas crackers was not a global practice.

“Omg. I thought Bon Bon’s were a worldwide Christmas tradition!” one wrote.

Many other English-speakers were likely surprised that, yes, Australians call Christmas crackers “bon bons”.

Who wants to play ‘hide the pickle’?

If Americans were shocked to hear we wear funny little hats at Christmas, wait until you hear what they get up to.

Many of them play “hide the pickle”.

In discussion around the Herald offices today, one American piped up to share details of the tradition.

A decoration in the shape of a pickle is hidden, usually on the Christmas tree, and the finder gets a reward or good luck in the New Year.

To quote another fine Christmas tradition:

