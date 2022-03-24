Alec Baldwin has returned to acting with two Christmas films. Photo / Getty Images

Alec Baldwin is returning to the big screen just six months after the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

The actor is reportedly making his acting comeback with not one, but two Christmas movies.

The movies being filmed in Italy are called Kid Santa and Billie's Magical World, and are hybrid animated, live-action films. According to Deadline, Baldwin will star alongside his brother, William, in the live-action segments of the two films.

The announcement of the films marks Baldwin's return to acting after the fatal shooting on the set of Rust where the actor fired a prop gun accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21.

However, it's not the first fans have heard of his intention to act again. In February the star took to Instagram to tell fans he had been on set that day, "I said I would keep a little diary of when I was travelling and working," he stated, "We had our first day today which is tricky. I don't work as much as I used to."

"It's strange to go back to work. I haven't worked since October 21 of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film and the death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins."

"I still find that hard to say," Baldwin noted. "I went back to work today for the first time in three and a half months. Movies are nearly always the same. Everyone's young compared to me. Especially in independent films where there are very good people."

Baldwin's lawyer this month filed new court documents in which the star denied any responsibility for firing the fatal shot that killed Hutchins.

He claimed every mistake leading up to and including the moment Hutchins was fatally shot was "performed by someone else".

Baldwin's lawyer, Luke Nikas, noted, "This is a rare instance when the system broke down, and someone should be held legally culpable for the tragic consequences", continuing on to say, "that person is not Alec Baldwin", and claimed the star was not at fault because it was not his responsibility to check ammunition or firearm safety on the set.

Meanwhile, in an interview on Today, Hutchins' husband, Matt, told host, Hoda Kotb, "The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me."

Investigators are yet to determine whether charges will be laid.