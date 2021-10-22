Alec Baldwin fired prop gun on movie set, killing woman in New Mexico

Alec Baldwin allegedly shot a prop gun which resulted in the death of a cinematographer. Photo / Getty Images

Alec Baldwin has shot and killed a cinematographer on the set of the upcoming Western movie Rust, after a prop firearm he was using in a scene discharged in a tragic accident.

The woman died and a man was injured when a prop gun was "discharged" by Baldwin at the New Mexico location, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The killed woman was identified as cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and the injured man as director Joel Souza, 48.

Authorities confirmed Hutchins was taken by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Souza was transported by ambulance to a different facility.

An active investigation is being conducted by the Sheriff's Office but no charges have been filed as of yet.

Production at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe was halted and initially sent into lockdown.

A spokesperson for the production told Deadline, "There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks."

Baldwin was seen in tears outside the sheriff's office following the tragic death, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Production has been halted on the movie, which is being directed by Joel Souza and produced by Baldwin.

According to multiple outlets, authorities say Baldwin was the person who fired the prop gun. A spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred when during a scene that was either being rehearsed or filmed.

"We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called 'Rust' in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set," John Lindley, president of the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600 said.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office says it responded to the movie set at around 1.50pm after a 911 caller indicated someone had been shot in the arm.

"According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged," the statement added.

A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.

Deputies responded about 2pm to the movie set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch after 911 calls came in of a person being shot on set, Rios said.

The movie Rust is about a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database website. The teen goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather after he's sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.

Friends pay tribute to victim

Friends took to Hutchins' Instagram page to leave tributes underneath a video filmed two days ago that showed her riding a horse on her day off.

James Cullen wrote: "I will miss you my friend. This is devastating."

Another friend Jack Caswell added: "I feel like I've had the wind knocked out of me. You will be so missed" while Tina Presley Borek said she is "heartbroken".

Hutchins, who lived in Venice Beach, California, was considered one of Hollywood's rising stars - named in a list of cinematographers to watch in 2019 by American Cinematographer.

The daughter of a soldier, Hutchins grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle before going to college in Ukrainian capital Kiev.

She later moved first to the UK to work on documentary filmmaking before traveling to Los Angeles to study for a master's degree in cinematography and switching to movies.

Her credits include horror film Darlin and, shortly before starting work on Rust, she had completed filming on Blindfire - a crime drama starring Brian Geraghty and Sharon Leal.

- AP and agencies