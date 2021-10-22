Alec Baldwin movie set tragedy: Elijah Woods, other celebs lead tributes to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was relatively new to the movie industry. Photo / Instagram

Tributes have started to flow for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, after she was killed on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie Rust.

According to authorities, Baldwin was the one who "discharged" the prop weapon which led to Hutchins' death. Director Joel Souza, 48, was also injured.

Hutchins was relatively new to the industry, having mainly worked on shorts. She was the director of photography on the 2020 feature Archenemy, which starred Joe Manganiello, and was listed as part of the crew of the upcoming film Lenin Lives.

Archenemy director Adam Egypt Mortimer wrote on Twitter that he was "lucky to have known her and worked with her".

He resurfaced a previous tweet thread that praised Hutchins' artistry and style.

Here’s the thread about Halyna that I posted last year when we released the movie.



I was lucky to have known her and to have worked with her. ❤️ https://t.co/FgorxuqwMv — Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) October 22, 2021

Michael Pessah, a cinematographer and friend of Hutchins, told Variety, "She's a wonderful, positive, creative person that was so excited to be breaking through and making movies. She was really on the upswing."

Hutchins graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015.

Others to pay tribute to Hutchins included filmmakers James Gunn, Mike Flanagan and Brandon Wilson, screenwriter and former film critic C. Robert Cargill and actors Elijah Wood, Patricia Arquette, Xander Berkeley and Alex Winter.

My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2021

My heart breaks for the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins - this is just horrifying and devastating news. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) October 22, 2021

Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) October 22, 2021

I loved Halyna Hutchins’ work so much. It’s not only a tragic loss for cinema but to so many of you I know who worked with her. You and her family are all in my thoughts tonight. I’m heartbroken for you all. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) October 22, 2021

My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family. What a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated. Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed DP and Wounded Director – Variety https://t.co/3apNSUokUb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 22, 2021

I cannot believe what happened on set in New Mexico today isn’t all over the internet yet. But it is the official end of using firearms on sets from now on for anything other than pantomime and post production. — Xander Berkeley (@xanderberkeley) October 22, 2021

Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins. Crew should never be unsafe on set and when they are there is always a clearly definable reason why. #IASolidarity — Alex Winter (@Winter) October 22, 2021

Only 5% of film cinematographers are women which tells you how talented and driven Halyna Hutchins had to be to make it in her field.

We need a full account of what happened on that set. No Hollywood cover up. — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) October 22, 2021