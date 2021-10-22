Alec Baldwin movie set tragedy: Elijah Woods, other celebs lead tributes to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Tributes have started to flow for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, after she was killed on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie Rust.
According to authorities, Baldwin was the one who "discharged" the prop weapon which led to Hutchins' death. Director Joel Souza, 48, was also injured.
Hutchins was relatively new to the industry, having mainly worked on shorts. She was the director of photography on the 2020 feature Archenemy, which starred Joe Manganiello, and was listed as part of the crew of the upcoming film Lenin Lives.
Archenemy director Adam Egypt Mortimer wrote on Twitter that he was "lucky to have known her and worked with her".
He resurfaced a previous tweet thread that praised Hutchins' artistry and style.
Michael Pessah, a cinematographer and friend of Hutchins, told Variety, "She's a wonderful, positive, creative person that was so excited to be breaking through and making movies. She was really on the upswing."
Hutchins graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015.
Others to pay tribute to Hutchins included filmmakers James Gunn, Mike Flanagan and Brandon Wilson, screenwriter and former film critic C. Robert Cargill and actors Elijah Wood, Patricia Arquette, Xander Berkeley and Alex Winter.