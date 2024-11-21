Empire star Jussie Smollett’s conviction has been overturned, nearly three years after he was convicted for felony.
The 42-year-old actor claimed in 2019 that Donald Trump supporters wearing masks assaulted him, put a noose around his neck and covered him in bleach, reports Page Six.
At the time, there was no evidence of this attack, according to the Chicago Police Department.
He was subsequently convicted on five counts of felony for staging a hate crime.
Now, the decision has been reversed by the Illinois Supreme Court because the Cook County state attorney’s office originally dropped the charges - before a special prosecutor made the decision to retry the actor.