The singer's autopsy results has raised further questions for his grieving fiancee. Photo / AP

Aaron Carter’s cause of death has been revealed and his fiancee “doesn’t buy” the results of his autopsy.

Page Six has reported the Los Angeles Medical Examiner revealed the 34-year-old singer drowned after taking anti-anxiety drug Xanax and inhaling difluoroethane, which is used in cans of compressed air.

His death was ultimately ruled an accident.

Despite the results, Carter’s fiancée, Melanie Martin who is the mother of their 16-month-old son, Prince, claims there are “a lot more questions” about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Aaron Carter and his fiancee, Melanie Martin. Photo / Instagram

Speaking to the US Sun she said, “I am not getting the closure I need because I don’t buy it.

“He was found with clothing on the coroner told me, how would he have drowned with clothing on.

“I still have a lot more questions I would like answered regarding the police investigation.”

She also thanked fans for supporting her since the tragic death of the pop star on November 5 and expressed her hope people will “start to focus on all the good her late partner put into this world” because he “was so much more than his issues”.

She added: “I am having to come to terms with the fact that Prince and I, along with Aaron’s family and friends, may never have all the answers.

“I am thankful to all who have been so supportive of Prince and I throughout this, from the certain family members who were still in Aaron’s life til the end, to Aaron’s true friends, to his many devoted fans.

Aaron Carter and his son, Prince. Photo / Instagram

“While there were enablers and bad influences in Aaron’s circle, it’s also important to note that Aaron had people who loved him unconditionally.

“I hope, as this chapter of the grieving process closes, we can focus more on Aaron’s legacy and all the joy he brought to so many.

“Aaron will always be the love of my life. He was an amazing partner and a loving father.

“My main focus now is to raise Prince as Aaron would have wanted, and make sure Aaron’s legacy is never forgotten.”

It comes after news that Carter left behind a reported net worth of $550,000 (NZ$870,666) which his son will inherit.

A representative told Hollywood Life: “In California, the order of inheritance — when there is one parent who dies without a will — starts with the deceased individual’s child, followed by the surviving parent. Aaron’s mom Jane and his family decided that his entire estate, which is roughly $550,000 (NZ$870,666) will go to his son Prince. This is also what Aaron would want.”

Carter’s mother Jane Carter told TMZ at the time that even though she has still to meet her grandson she wants him to be the beneficiary of his dad’s assets as the family “doesn’t need the money”.