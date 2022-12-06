Aaron Carter tragically died at the age of 34. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Aaron Carter’s son is set to inherit his estate.

The tragic pop star was found dead in November at the age of 34 and now left behind a reported net worth of $550,000 (NZ$870,666) which his son Prince, 12 months - who he has with former fiancee Melanie Martin - will now reportedly inherit.

A representative told Hollywood Life: “In California, the order of inheritance — when there is one parent who dies without a will — starts with the deceased individual’s child, followed by the surviving parent. Aaron’s mom Jane and his family decided that his entire estate, which is roughly $550,000 (NZ$870,666) will go to his son Prince. This is also what Aaron would want.”

The news comes just days after Aaron Carter’s mother Jane Carter told TMZ even though she has still to meet her grandson she wants him to be the beneficiary of his dad’s assets as the family “doesn’t need the money”.

Shortly after the tragedy, Martin explained, “I don’t want any problems or stress over Aaron’s estate. I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron’s legacy to live on ... whoever wants to be in Prince’s life can be in Prince’s life.”

Meanwhile, Carter’s cause of death is yet to be determined, pending toxicology results.

But according to various reports, the I Want Candy hitmaker - who battled addictions and mental health issues for a number of years - was found with pills and cans of compressed air near him.

Following his death, Carter was cremated and his death certificate, which has been obtained by TMZ, showed that his ashes will be held by his twin sister, Angel Carter.