Singer Aaron Carter has been found dead in his California home. Photo / Getty Images

American singer Aaron Carter has died.

TMZ has reported the 34 year old singer-turned-rapper was found dead at his California home this weekend.

TMZ reported a 911 caller told emergency services a male had drowned in the bathtub. There was no information or evidence of foul play, police sources told TMZ.

An official cause of death is not yet known and likely will not be released until a coroner’s report has been completed.

Speaking to the New York Post, Lori Graf, manager of the singer’s older brother, Nick Carter confirmed the news.

In an email to the news outlet, she said, “Aaron has passed.” However, Nick himself is yet to comment on the news.

Carter is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter and found fame in the 90s after opening for the boy band on a 1997 tour.

That same year when he was only 9 years old, he released his first album which quickly sold a million copies, Aaron’s second album, “Aaron’s Party,” tripled that number.

His second album featured the singles I Want Candy, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) and That’s How I Beat Shaq, and resulted in him once again performing as an opening act for Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears on the Oops!… I Did It Again Tour.

His music success resulted in other industry opportunities including regular appearances on the popular children’s channel, Nickelodeon and other hit shows including Lizzie McGuire.

However, as Aaron got older, he struggled with substance abuse issues, relationship problems and mental health issues.

The star first entered rehab in 2017 and sparked further concerns in 2019 after a series of concerning behaviours including confessions of drug addiction and a bizarre new facial tattoo.

His brother, Nick and sister, Angel took out a restraining order against him that same year citing allegations of violent threats.

In a statement to TMZ at the time, the Backstreet Boys star said, “in light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.”

Aaron Carter responded by saying he was “appalled” by the accusations.

“I never threatened anyone,” he said. “I’m appalled by this and don’t ever wish to speak to them again.”

The singer went on to say he had not seen his brother in four years.

Carter has continued to struggle with his substance abuse and mental health issues however he recently shared that he was voluntarily attending an outpatient rehab program in order to regain custody of his 9-month-old son, Prince.

Carter shared his son with Melanie Martin. The new parents, who welcomed their first child on Nov. 22, had an on- and off-again dysfunctional relationship.

The star frequently shared images and videos of his son on Instagram and gushed over how “precious” he is.



