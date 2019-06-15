The Government has upped its offer to teachers to $1.4 billion. Reporter Zoe Hunter talks to Bay of Plenty education leaders and finds that while some see plenty of reason to celebrate, they also say the deal doesn't properly recognise the contributions of other educators. The announcement even had one local principal in tears.

The head of a Bay of Plenty school is considering stepping down, saying the Government's new offer to teachers would see the deputy paid more than the principal.

On Friday Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced a new $1.4 billion offer for teachers. The New

Related articles: