Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest FromSweet loaves

Best banana bread
Recipes

Best banana bread

2 minutes to read

This recipe is adapted from Nigella Lawson's How To Be a Domestic Goddess

Date loaf
Recipes

Date loaf

Quick Read

Dates and blue cheese are a match made in heaven

Breakfast loaf
Recipes

Breakfast loaf

Quick Read

Crushed tomatoes with a dash of balsamic, avocado and basil is a mighty good way to ...

Ginger ginger loaf
Recipes

Ginger ginger loaf

2 minutes to read

A double whammy of ginger makes this spiced loaf worthy of at least two servings.

Sugarless banana loaf
Recipes

Sugarless banana loaf

Quick Read

This loaf is quick to make and keeps well in an airtight container, making it perfect ...

Lemon drizzle loaf
Recipes

Lemon drizzle loaf

Quick Read

Keep one loaf for the family and save one for a neighbour or as a thank-you gift

Rhubarb loaf
Recipes

Rhubarb loaf

Quick Read

 This loaf takes longer to cook than usual because it’s a generous serve

Detox loaf
Recipes

Detox loaf

Quick Read

This sugar-free loaf provides a bit of sweet during my annual October detox, but ...

Pumpkin spice bread
Recipes

Pumpkin spice bread

2 minutes to read

This loaf also freezes really well – so why not double the recipe and make one for ...

Banana bread
Recipes

Banana bread

Quick Read

A busy mum said this banana bread was a huge hit with her son, Zach, whose favourite ...

Zesty lemon tea loaf
Recipes

Zesty lemon tea loaf

Quick Read

The crunchy lemon sugar topping on these loaves is delicious and adds a variation in ...