Courgette and white chocolate chunk loaf recipe

Courgette and white chocolate chunk loaf. Photo by Babiche Martens.

When making this delicious loaf, stir in a little milk or water to soften the peanut butter. I also like to poke extra chocolate chunks on the top. Eat this loaf warm to really enjoy the soft melted chocolate, so gooey and delicious. If you leave it for a day or two, simply warm a slice in the microwave and spread a good dollop of butter on top.

Ingredients

1 courgette, grated 1 green apple, grated ½ cup melted butter ½ cup runny honey ½ cup soft peanut butter 2 eggs 1 tsp vanilla 1½ tsp baking soda dissolved in 1 Tbsp water 2 cups wholemeal flour 1 tsp cinnamon 100g white chocolate chunks

To serve (optional)

1 courgette, sliced thinly 1 Tbsp butter 1 Tbsp honey

Directions