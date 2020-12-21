Website of the Year

Courgette and white chocolate chunk loaf recipe

for 10 people
Courgette and white chocolate chunk loaf. Photo by Babiche Martens.

Angela Casley
By:

When making this delicious loaf, stir in a little milk or water to soften the peanut butter. I also like to poke extra chocolate chunks on the top. Eat this loaf warm to really enjoy the soft melted chocolate, so gooey and delicious. If you leave it for a day or two, simply warm a slice in the microwave and spread a good dollop of butter on top.

Ingredients

1courgette, grated
1green apple, grated
½ cupmelted butter
½ cuprunny honey
½ cupsoft peanut butter
2eggs
1 tspvanilla
1½ tspbaking soda dissolved in 1 Tbsp water
2 cupswholemeal flour
1 tspcinnamon
100gwhite chocolate chunks

To serve (optional)

1courgette, sliced thinly
1 Tbspbutter
1 Tbsphoney

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 1 litre loaf tin with baking paper.
  2. Place the courgette, apple, melted butter, honey, peanut butter, eggs, vanilla and soda into a large bowl and combine. Sift in the flour and cinnamon and add chocolate chunks stirring through, but do not over mix. Pour into the loaf tin and bake for 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out just clean.
  3. To serve, either spread with butter, or fry the extra courgette in the butter and honey until caramelised and serve alongside your loaf.

