The naked cake
Recipes

The naked cake

4 minutes to read

This special berry-topped naked cake comes from The Great New Zealand Birthday Cake Book

Gorgeous lemon cake
Recipes

Gorgeous lemon cake

3 minutes to read

A great cake for an afternoon tea celebration, or use as a dessert

Beet and berry spice cake
Recipes

Beet and berry spice cake

2 minutes to read

This recipe was created to match the Red Peak flag design in the 2016 New Zealand Flag ...

Plum and coconut cake
Recipes

Plum and coconut cake

2 minutes to read

For this gluten-free plum and coconut cake, I used plums bought from a stall on the ...

Blueberry jam layer cake
Recipes

Blueberry jam layer cake

2 minutes to read

Make the cake the day before and store in an airtight container, then just layer it up ...

Red velvet cake
Recipes

Red velvet cake

2 minutes to read

Although it is quite simple, this cake is a best seller at Honeytrap on ...