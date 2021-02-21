Lamb Meatball Open Sandwich + Video

Mix all the meatball ingredients well (except oil and passata) in a bowl. Form 16 meatballs.

Heat a little oil in a large fry-pan over medium heat. Fry meatballs until done turning often for 10 minutes. Pour over the passata and cook for a further 3-4 minutes until the meatballs are well coated in the sauce.

Place a piece of cheese on top of each meatball. Turn the heat off and place a lid over the top. The steam will melt the cheese nicely, and it should only take a few minutes.

Meanwhile, make toast and spread with mayonnaise.