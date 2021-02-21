Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sponsored

Lamb Meatball Open Sandwich + Video

Lamb Meatball Open Sandwich + Video

Lamb Meatball Open Sandwich. Image / Supplied.

Everyone loves these little meatballs coated in tomato basil sauce, stacked with crispy lettuce, gherkin, and cheese on a small piece of bread. Great for a family party.

Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Makes: 16

Ingredients

For the meatballs

500gPure South Premium Lamb Mince
2 TbspSuperb Herb Oregano, chopped
½ tspgarlic salt
1½ cupsbread crusts, torn and soaked in a little milk, excess squeezed out
1 smallegg
Olivado Avocado Cooking Oil
1 cupTomato Basil Passata
4 slicescheddar cheese, quartered
Salt and pepper

To serve

4 slicesbread, toasted
Mayonnaise
1 wholeNZ Avocado, sliced
1 cuplettuce leaves
1 cupmini gherkins
Handful Superb Herb Basil

Directions

  1. Mix all the meatball ingredients well (except oil and passata) in a bowl. Form 16 meatballs.
  2. Heat a little oil in a large fry-pan over medium heat. Fry meatballs until done turning often for 10 minutes. Pour over the passata and cook for a further 3-4 minutes until the meatballs are well coated in the sauce.
  3. Place a piece of cheese on top of each meatball. Turn the heat off and place a lid over the top. The steam will melt the cheese nicely, and it should only take a few minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, make toast and spread with mayonnaise.
  5. To assemble, top toast with avocado, lettuce, meatball, gherkin and basil.
Lamb Meatball Open Sandwich. Image / Supplied.
Lamb Meatball Open Sandwich. Image / Supplied.

Collections you may like

Summer berry recipes
Eatwell

Summer berry recipes

Quick Read

Raspberries, blackberries and blueberries... make the most of this summer bounty.

Pomegranate recipes
Eatwell

Pomegranate recipes

Quick Read

Pomegranate seeds add a gorgeous pop of colour to countless sweet and savoury dishes.

Recipes supplied by