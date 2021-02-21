Lamb Meatball Open Sandwich + Video

Everyone loves these little meatballs coated in tomato basil sauce, stacked with crispy lettuce, gherkin, and cheese on a small piece of bread. Great for a family party.
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Makes: 16
Ingredients
For the meatballs
|500g
|Pure South Premium Lamb Mince
|2 Tbsp
|Superb Herb Oregano, chopped
|½ tsp
|garlic salt
|1½ cups
|bread crusts, torn and soaked in a little milk, excess squeezed out
|1 small
|egg
|Olivado Avocado Cooking Oil
|1 cup
|Tomato Basil Passata
|4 slices
|cheddar cheese, quartered
|Salt and pepper
To serve
|4 slices
|bread, toasted
|Mayonnaise
|1 whole
|NZ Avocado, sliced
|1 cup
|lettuce leaves
|1 cup
|mini gherkins
|Handful Superb Herb Basil
Directions
- Mix all the meatball ingredients well (except oil and passata) in a bowl. Form 16 meatballs.
- Heat a little oil in a large fry-pan over medium heat. Fry meatballs until done turning often for 10 minutes. Pour over the passata and cook for a further 3-4 minutes until the meatballs are well coated in the sauce.
- Place a piece of cheese on top of each meatball. Turn the heat off and place a lid over the top. The steam will melt the cheese nicely, and it should only take a few minutes.
- Meanwhile, make toast and spread with mayonnaise.
- To assemble, top toast with avocado, lettuce, meatball, gherkin and basil.