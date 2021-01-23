Website of the Year

Grilled Ribeye Steak with Asian Style Herb Sauce + Video

We love flavoursome steak cooked to perfection.

The herb sauce is easy and absolutely delicious. You can easily make this gluten-free by using gluten-free soy sauce.

Prep time: 10 mins (+ marinade)
Cook time: 35 mins
Serves: 6

Ingredients

1 ½ Pure South Handpicked 55 Day Aged Beef Ribeye
drizzleOlivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil, for the barbecue

Marinade

2 TbspOlivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
¼ cupsoy sauce
3 Tbsphoney
1 Tbspginger, grated
3garlic cloves, crushed

Asian Style Herb Sauce

2 TbspOlivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
1Bunch Superb Herb Garlic Chives, chopped
½ cupSuperb Herb Coriander
½ cupSuperb Herb Basil
½ cupSuperb Herb Mint
3spring onions, chopped
1 Tbspfresh ginger
2garlic cloves
2 Tbspsoy sauce
1 tsphoney
1 tspchilli flakes, optional
Salt and pepper, to taste

Equipment

KitchenAid cordless 5 cup food chopper

Directions

  1. Combine marinade ingredients in a large ziplock bag or bowl. Add the ribeye, massaging to cover with marinade, then leave in the fridge for 4 hours, or overnight.
  2. Blend herb sauce ingredients in a blender until smooth. Season to taste, then set aside.
  3. To cook: Remove ribeye from marinade and bring to room temperature. Preheat barbecue to medium-high heat. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Drizzle barbecue grill with oil then cook the ribeye for 3 minutes on each side (15 minutes total). Put ribeye on a lined baking tray and bake in the oven for 20 minutes, for medium rare, or to your preference. Cover with tin foil and rest for 10 minutes, then thinly slice with a sharp knife.
  4. Serve sliced ribeye with herb sauce and your favourite side.

