Grilled Ribeye Steak with Asian Style Herb Sauce + Video

Combine marinade ingredients in a large ziplock bag or bowl. Add the ribeye, massaging to cover with marinade, then leave in the fridge for 4 hours, or overnight.

To cook: Remove ribeye from marinade and bring to room temperature. Preheat barbecue to medium-high heat. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Drizzle barbecue grill with oil then cook the ribeye for 3 minutes on each side (15 minutes total). Put ribeye on a lined baking tray and bake in the oven for 20 minutes, for medium rare, or to your preference. Cover with tin foil and rest for 10 minutes, then thinly slice with a sharp knife.