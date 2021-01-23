Grilled Ribeye Steak with Asian Style Herb Sauce + Video

We love flavoursome steak cooked to perfection.
The herb sauce is easy and absolutely delicious. You can easily make this gluten-free by using gluten-free soy sauce.
Prep time: 10 mins (+ marinade)
Cook time: 35 mins
Serves: 6
Ingredients
|1 ½
|Pure South Handpicked 55 Day Aged Beef Ribeye
|drizzle
|Olivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil, for the barbecue
Marinade
|2 Tbsp
|Olivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
|¼ cup
|soy sauce
|3 Tbsp
|honey
|1 Tbsp
|ginger, grated
|3
|garlic cloves, crushed
Asian Style Herb Sauce
|2 Tbsp
|Olivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
|1
|Bunch Superb Herb Garlic Chives, chopped
|½ cup
|Superb Herb Coriander
|½ cup
|Superb Herb Basil
|½ cup
|Superb Herb Mint
|3
|spring onions, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|fresh ginger
|2
|garlic cloves
|2 Tbsp
|soy sauce
|1 tsp
|honey
|1 tsp
|chilli flakes, optional
|Salt and pepper, to taste
Equipment
KitchenAid cordless 5 cup food chopper
Directions
- Combine marinade ingredients in a large ziplock bag or bowl. Add the ribeye, massaging to cover with marinade, then leave in the fridge for 4 hours, or overnight.
- Blend herb sauce ingredients in a blender until smooth. Season to taste, then set aside.
- To cook: Remove ribeye from marinade and bring to room temperature. Preheat barbecue to medium-high heat. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Drizzle barbecue grill with oil then cook the ribeye for 3 minutes on each side (15 minutes total). Put ribeye on a lined baking tray and bake in the oven for 20 minutes, for medium rare, or to your preference. Cover with tin foil and rest for 10 minutes, then thinly slice with a sharp knife.
- Serve sliced ribeye with herb sauce and your favourite side.