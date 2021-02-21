Fig, Caramelised Onion and Lamb Galette + Video

For the lamb: Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add lamb, cumin, coriander and cinnamon, and fry for 5-10 minutes until browned. Season with salt and pepper, stir through pine nuts and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a flat baking tray with baking paper. Lay the pastry on top, then using a sharp knife, trim the edges of the pastry to form a large circle.

Spread the caramelised onions in the centre of the pastry, leaving 5cm of crust around the edges. Lay the fried lamb on top, then top with quartered figs.

Lift the edge of the dough and place it inwards, covering some of the filling. Repeat with remaining edges until you have a circular galette with some exposed filling. Brush pastry edges with egg.