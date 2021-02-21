Website of the Year

Beans and Bacon Macaroni Cheese Pots + Video

Beans and Bacon Macaroni Cheese Pots. Image / Supplied.

A super-easy hunger buster. These snack pots may be small in size but big on flavour and sure to satisfy your hungry teenagers after school or sports games. Use your air fryer for a quick and clean cook.

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 6 + 15 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 box (190g)macaroni cheese
3 TbspSuperb Herb Oregano, chopped
1 pack (200g)bacon strips
1 tin (400g)baked beans
4 wholeWoodland Free Range Eggs

Directions

  1. Preheat the air fryer to 200°C.
  2. Prepare macaroni cheese according to the packet instructions. Stir through oregano and bacon strips.
  3. Divide baked beans into 4 heatproof ramekins/pots. Top with macaroni cheese mixture.
  4. Make a dip in the middle for the egg, then break an egg into each pot. Season.
  5. Insert the pots in the air fryer and cook for 15 minutes or until the egg is cooked to your liking.
Beans and Bacon Macaroni Cheese Pots. Image / Supplied.
