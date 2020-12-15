Unbaked walnut caramel slice

Store in a covered container in the fridge. Use gluten-free biscuits, if preferred.
Ingredients
Base
|300g
|chocolate wheaten biscuits
|100g
|butter, melted
|120g
|lightly roasted walnuts
Caramel
|50g
|butter, chopped
|1/4 cup
|brown sugar
|395g can
|sweetened condensed milk
Topping
|200g
|dark chocolate, chopped
|1/3 cup
|cream
Directions
- Lightly grease a 20cm square baking pan. Cut a length of baking paper about 20cm x 40cm. Run it from one side of the pan to the other allowing an overhang on two sides. This makes it easier to lift out the slice
- Base: Place the biscuits in a food processor and pulse until crushed. Stir in the butter. Press onto the base of the ban. Top with the walnuts. Chill.
- Caramel: Place the butter, sugar and sweetened condensed milk in a large microwave-proof bowl. Microwave for 2 minutes. Stir well then continue cooking until golden and thick, about 1 minute. Pour evenly over the base. Chill for 10 minutes.
- Topping: Place the chocolate and cream in a microwave-proof bowl. Heat for 1 minute, until melted. Stir well. Cool a little then pour evenly over the caramel. Cover and refrigerate for about 3 hours until well set. Cut into about 3-4cm squares.