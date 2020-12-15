Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Unbaked walnut caramel slice

Makes: about 25 pieces.
Unbaked walnut caramel slice

Jan Bilton
By:

Store in a covered container in the fridge. Use gluten-free biscuits, if preferred.

Ingredients

Base

300gchocolate wheaten biscuits
100gbutter, melted
120glightly roasted walnuts

Caramel

50gbutter, chopped
1/4 cupbrown sugar
395g cansweetened condensed milk

Topping

200gdark chocolate, chopped
1/3 cupcream

Directions

  1. Lightly grease a 20cm square baking pan. Cut a length of baking paper about 20cm x 40cm. Run it from one side of the pan to the other allowing an overhang on two sides. This makes it easier to lift out the slice
  2. Base: Place the biscuits in a food processor and pulse until crushed. Stir in the butter. Press onto the base of the ban. Top with the walnuts. Chill.
  3. Caramel: Place the butter, sugar and sweetened condensed milk in a large microwave-proof bowl. Microwave for 2 minutes. Stir well then continue cooking until golden and thick, about 1 minute. Pour evenly over the base. Chill for 10 minutes.
  4. Topping: Place the chocolate and cream in a microwave-proof bowl. Heat for 1 minute, until melted. Stir well. Cool a little then pour evenly over the caramel. Cover and refrigerate for about 3 hours until well set. Cut into about 3-4cm squares.

Collections you may like

Make ahead dinners
Eatwell

Make ahead dinners

Quick Read

Get ahead by making these recipes and freezing - then all you have to do is reheat.

Healthy baking
Eatwell

Healthy baking

Quick Read

Get inspired with our favourite baking recipes made with nutritious ingredients.

Recipes supplied by