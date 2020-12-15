Unbaked walnut caramel slice

Lightly grease a 20cm square baking pan. Cut a length of baking paper about 20cm x 40cm. Run it from one side of the pan to the other allowing an overhang on two sides. This makes it easier to lift out the slice

Base: Place the biscuits in a food processor and pulse until crushed. Stir in the butter. Press onto the base of the ban. Top with the walnuts. Chill.

Caramel: Place the butter, sugar and sweetened condensed milk in a large microwave-proof bowl. Microwave for 2 minutes. Stir well then continue cooking until golden and thick, about 1 minute. Pour evenly over the base. Chill for 10 minutes.