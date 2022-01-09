Two Raw Sisters: Asian-inspired vegan noodles

Photo / Supplied

Prep time: 15 minutes Cook time: 5 minutes. Fridge life: 3 days

We made this salad for our very first catering job. Back then we called ourselves "4ate7 Wholefoods" - for some reason we thought it was a cool idea to make a food pun out of our street number: 487. Terrible brand name aside, this salad is still a solid favourite and a true crowdpleaser. It is best with barbecued chicken. Leftovers will be most welcome and will last up to three days.

Ingredients

250g packet noodles of your choice (soba, ramen, rice, kelp), cooked according to packet instructions

Dressing

3 cloves garlic, crushed ½ red chilli, plus extra for garnish, finely chopped 2 tsp sesame oil 2 tsp fresh ginger 3 Tbsp tamari 2 tsp apple cider vinegar ½ cup extra virgin olive oil 1 Tbsp red wine vinegar Handful fresh coriander, stalks included Pinch sea salt

To serve

4 spring onions, finely sliced 1 cucumber, seeds removed and sliced 2 bunches of bok choy, thinly sliced Big handful fresh herbs, such as mint, coriander and Thai basil, roughly chopped 1 cup peanuts, toasted and roughly chopped

Directions

Bring a pot of water to the boil, add the noodles and cook according to their packet instructions. Once cooked, drain and rinse. Set aside. For the dressing, add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside. To serve, in a large bowl mix the noodles, dressing, spring onions, cucumber, bok choy, herbs and peanuts together. Top with thinly sliced red chilli. Any leftovers will keep in an airtight container in your fridge for up to three days.

Serves: 4-6

