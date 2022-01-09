Two Raw Sisters: Asian-inspired vegan noodles

Prep time: 15 minutes Cook time: 5 minutes. Fridge life: 3 days
We made this salad for our very first catering job. Back then we called ourselves "4ate7 Wholefoods" - for some reason we thought it was a cool idea to make a food pun out of our street number: 487. Terrible brand name aside, this salad is still a solid favourite and a true crowdpleaser. It is best with barbecued chicken. Leftovers will be most welcome and will last up to three days.
Ingredients
|250g packet
|noodles of your choice (soba, ramen, rice, kelp), cooked according to packet instructions
Dressing
|3 cloves
|garlic, crushed
|½
|red chilli, plus extra for garnish, finely chopped
|2 tsp
|sesame oil
|2 tsp
|fresh ginger
|3 Tbsp
|tamari
|2 tsp
|apple cider vinegar
|½ cup
|extra virgin olive oil
|1 Tbsp
|red wine vinegar
|Handful
|fresh coriander, stalks included
|Pinch
|sea salt
To serve
|4
|spring onions, finely sliced
|1
|cucumber, seeds removed and sliced
|2
|bunches of bok choy, thinly sliced
|Big handful
|fresh herbs, such as mint, coriander and Thai basil, roughly chopped
|1 cup
|peanuts, toasted and roughly chopped
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Bring a pot of water to the boil, add the noodles and cook according to their packet instructions. Once cooked, drain and rinse. Set aside.
- For the dressing, add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside.
- To serve, in a large bowl mix the noodles, dressing, spring onions, cucumber, bok choy, herbs and peanuts together. Top with thinly sliced red chilli.
- Any leftovers will keep in an airtight container in your fridge for up to three days.
- Serves: 4-6
When it comes to the food and wellness department, Two Raw Sisters (Margo and Rosa Flanagan) is all about creating healthy, happy, sustainable lifestyles that you can maintain forever. Discover more at Tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters