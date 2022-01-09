Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Two Raw Sisters: Asian-inspired vegan noodles

for 4-6 people
Two Raw Sisters: Asian-inspired vegan noodles

Photo / Supplied

Two Raw Sisters
By
Two Raw Sisters

Authors, cooks, and advocates of a plant-based lifestyle.

Prep time: 15 minutes Cook time: 5 minutes. Fridge life: 3 days

We made this salad for our very first catering job. Back then we called ourselves "4ate7 Wholefoods" - for some reason we thought it was a cool idea to make a food pun out of our street number: 487. Terrible brand name aside, this salad is still a solid favourite and a true crowdpleaser. It is best with barbecued chicken. Leftovers will be most welcome and will last up to three days.

Ingredients

250g packetnoodles of your choice (soba, ramen, rice, kelp), cooked according to packet instructions

Dressing

3 clovesgarlic, crushed
½red chilli, plus extra for garnish, finely chopped
2 tspsesame oil
2 tspfresh ginger
3 Tbsptamari
2 tspapple cider vinegar
½ cupextra virgin olive oil
1 Tbspred wine vinegar
Handfulfresh coriander, stalks included
Pinchsea salt

To serve

4spring onions, finely sliced
1cucumber, seeds removed and sliced
2bunches of bok choy, thinly sliced
Big handfulfresh herbs, such as mint, coriander and Thai basil, roughly chopped
1 cuppeanuts, toasted and roughly chopped

Directions

  1. Bring a pot of water to the boil, add the noodles and cook according to their packet instructions. Once cooked, drain and rinse. Set aside.
  2. For the dressing, add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside.
  3. To serve, in a large bowl mix the noodles, dressing, spring onions, cucumber, bok choy, herbs and peanuts together. Top with thinly sliced red chilli.
  4. Any leftovers will keep in an airtight container in your fridge for up to three days.
  • Serves: 4-6

When it comes to the food and wellness department, Two Raw Sisters (Margo and Rosa Flanagan) is all about creating healthy, happy, sustainable lifestyles that you can maintain forever. Discover more at Tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by