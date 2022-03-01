Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Dish: Dinners to enjoy while the sun is high

Moroccan lamb burgers, grilled halloumi and pistachio salsa, from Dish magazine. Photo / Josh Griggs

By Claire Aldous

Try our pick of easy dinner dishes that pair perfectly with warm sunny afternoons.

Beer can chicken with white barbecue sauce

A pretty hilarious way of cooking a chicken using a partially filled can of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Salmon recipes
Eatwell

Salmon recipes

Quick Read

Super food, super flavour - salmon is both indulgent and healthy, delicious and filling

Recipes supplied by