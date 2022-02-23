Tortellini with fresh tomatoes, broad beans and ricotta, from Dish magazine. Photo / Josh Griggs

Summertime and the tomatoes are perfect. Here are three delicious ideas to use them up.

Mozzarella, rosemary and tomato tart

I'm never without sheets of frozen puff pastry, which means a tempting meal can be pulled together with whatever veges or cheese are on hand.

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 sheet pre-rolled butter puff pastry (25cm x 25cm)

2 tablespoons basil pesto

tablespoons fine semolina

6 medium vine tomatoes

250 grams fresh mozzarella in whey, well drained

sprigs fresh rosemary

olive oil, for brushing

½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

sea salt and ground pepper

salad leaves, to serve

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.

2. Cut the pastry into 4 even squares and roll out each piece until it's much thinner.

3. Place on a lined baking tray, then smear with the pesto and sprinkle over the semolina, taking both right to the edges. Slice the tomatoes thinly and lay on paper towels to absorb excess moisture.

4. Slice the mozzarella thinly and lay over the pesto. Add some sprigs of rosemary and the tomatoes. Brush with a little olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle over the parmesan and a little more rosemary.

5. Bake for 20–25 minutes until the pastry is crisp on the base and the cheese is melted and gooey. Top with salad leaves to serve.

Mozzarella, rosemary and tomato tart, from Dish magazine. Photo / Josh Griggs

Tortellini with fresh tomatoes, broad beans and ricotta

This dish sings of late summer when the late tomatoes are ripe and pair beautifully with creamy ricotta and broad beans.

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 packet tortellini (I used porcini mushroom and ricotta tortellini)

2 cups frozen broad beans, blanched, peeled

Sauce

1 punnet mixed cherry tomatoes, sliced

¼ cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

¼ teaspoon chilli flakes

zest 1 lemon

2 tablespoons lemon juice

sea salt and ground pepper

To serve

100 grams firm ricotta

basil leaves for garnishing

olive oil for drizzling (optional)

Directions

1. Sauce: Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and season generously with salt and pepper. Set aside for the flavours to mingle while you cook the pasta.

2. Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. Drain then tip onto the sauce. Add the beans and gently toss everything together.

3. To serve: Divide between shallow bowls and dollop over the ricotta and basil leaves. Drizzle with olive oil if desired.

Tortellini with fresh tomatoes, broad beans and ricotta, from Dish magazine. Photo / Josh Griggs

Grilled garlicky tomato bread

This is a perfect example of great ingredients, simply put together. I add a slight twist to this Catalan classic by adding a dash of sherry vinegar to the grated tomatoes.

Makes 8 toasts

Ingredients

2 large ripe tomatoes

1-2 teaspoons sherry vinegar (I used Romula)

sea salt and ground pepper

extra virgin olive oil (use the best you have)

8 slices sourdough bread

2 cloves garlic, peeled

Directions

1. Grate the tomatoes on the large holes of a box grater into a shallow bowl, discarding the skin left at the end. Drain off the excess liquid. Stir in the vinegar to taste and season generously with salt and pepper. Pour 2 tablespoons of olive oil, over and round the tomatoes.

2. Grill or toast the bread then rub both sides with the clove of garlic.

3. Generously spoon the tomato onto the grilled bread. Serve as is or add your chosen topping and eat immediately.

Topping suggestions: Hard or soft cheese, cured meats such as prosciutto or salami, soft-boiled eggs, tinned fish or anchovies.

Grilled garlicky tomato bread, from Dish magazine. Photo / Josh Griggs

