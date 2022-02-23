Summertime and the tomatoes are perfect. Here are three delicious ideas to use them up.
Mozzarella, rosemary and tomato tart
I'm never without sheets of frozen puff pastry, which means a tempting meal can be pulled together with whatever veges or cheese are on hand.
Serves: 4
Ingredients
1 sheet pre-rolled butter puff pastry (25cm x 25cm)
2 tablespoons basil pesto
tablespoons fine semolina
6 medium vine tomatoes
250 grams fresh mozzarella in whey, well drained
sprigs fresh rosemary
olive oil, for brushing
½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
sea salt and ground pepper
salad leaves, to serve
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.
2. Cut the pastry into 4 even squares and roll out each piece until it's much thinner.
3. Place on a lined baking tray, then smear with the pesto and sprinkle over the semolina, taking both right to the edges. Slice the tomatoes thinly and lay on paper towels to absorb excess moisture.
4. Slice the mozzarella thinly and lay over the pesto. Add some sprigs of rosemary and the tomatoes. Brush with a little olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle over the parmesan and a little more rosemary.
5. Bake for 20–25 minutes until the pastry is crisp on the base and the cheese is melted and gooey. Top with salad leaves to serve.
Tortellini with fresh tomatoes, broad beans and ricotta
This dish sings of late summer when the late tomatoes are ripe and pair beautifully with creamy ricotta and broad beans.
Serves: 2
Ingredients
1 packet tortellini (I used porcini mushroom and ricotta tortellini)
2 cups frozen broad beans, blanched, peeled
Sauce
1 punnet mixed cherry tomatoes, sliced
¼ cup olive oil
2 cloves garlic, crushed
¼ teaspoon chilli flakes
zest 1 lemon
2 tablespoons lemon juice
sea salt and ground pepper
To serve
100 grams firm ricotta
basil leaves for garnishing
olive oil for drizzling (optional)
Directions
1. Sauce: Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and season generously with salt and pepper. Set aside for the flavours to mingle while you cook the pasta.
2. Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. Drain then tip onto the sauce. Add the beans and gently toss everything together.
3. To serve: Divide between shallow bowls and dollop over the ricotta and basil leaves. Drizzle with olive oil if desired.
Grilled garlicky tomato bread
This is a perfect example of great ingredients, simply put together. I add a slight twist to this Catalan classic by adding a dash of sherry vinegar to the grated tomatoes.
Makes 8 toasts
Ingredients
2 large ripe tomatoes
1-2 teaspoons sherry vinegar (I used Romula)
sea salt and ground pepper
extra virgin olive oil (use the best you have)
8 slices sourdough bread
2 cloves garlic, peeled
Directions
1. Grate the tomatoes on the large holes of a box grater into a shallow bowl, discarding the skin left at the end. Drain off the excess liquid. Stir in the vinegar to taste and season generously with salt and pepper. Pour 2 tablespoons of olive oil, over and round the tomatoes.
2. Grill or toast the bread then rub both sides with the clove of garlic.
3. Generously spoon the tomato onto the grilled bread. Serve as is or add your chosen topping and eat immediately.
Topping suggestions: Hard or soft cheese, cured meats such as prosciutto or salami, soft-boiled eggs, tinned fish or anchovies.
