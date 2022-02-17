Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Dish: 3 delicious pie recipes to feed the whole family

Beef cheek, pancetta and mushroom pies, from Dish magazine. Photo / Sarah Tuck

By Sarah Tuck

Everyone loves a pie. This iconic staple of Kiwi cuisine is such a crowd-pleaser, it's time to super size your baking with these irresistable options that will feed the whole family.

Mac 'n' cheese pie

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Salmon recipes
Eatwell

Salmon recipes

Quick Read

Super food, super flavour - salmon is both indulgent and healthy, delicious and filling

Recipes supplied by