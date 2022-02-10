Loaded beef burgers, from Dish magazine. Photo / Josh Griggs

We're absolutely not ready to pack away the barbecue just yet... Make the most of the final weeks of summer to revel in smoky flavours, which so encapsulate the essence of long hot days, with these utterly scrumptious options.

Slow-roasted Indian spiced lamb shoulder

Serves 6-8

Marinated in fragrant Indian spices this lamb is meltingly tender and teams perfectly with the tamarind chutney-spiked yoghurt and fresh coconut chutney.

Ingredients

Spice paste

2 tsp turmeric

1 Tbsp cinnamon

1 Tbsp cumin seeds

1 green chilli, roughly chopped

1 Tbsp ground coriander

1 large thumb ginger, peeled and chopped

6 cloves garlic, peeled

1 Tbsp cider vinegar

1 Tbsp olive oil

¾ cup natural yoghurt

To cook

2-kg lamb shoulder, bone-in

355ml beer (ale)

¼ tsp cardamom seeds

1–2 tsp sea salt

To serve

2 cups chopped tomatoes

½ tsp toasted cumin seeds

2 tsp olive oil

1 Tbsp lime juice

1¼ cups natural yoghurt

⅓ cup tamarind chutney

1 cup coriander leaves

6 Indian flatbreads

Coconut chutney (see recipe below)

Directions

1. Put all of the spice paste ingredients in a food processor and whiz into a paste.

2. Put the lamb shoulder in a small, deep roasting dish (it should fit snugly). Use a small sharp knife to poke slits all over both sides of the lamb, then smear all over with the spice paste.

3. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 6 hours and preferably overnight. Take out of the fridge 45 minutes before cooking.

4. Preheat the oven to 160°C.

5. Pour the beer around the base of the lamb and sprinkle the cardamom seeds into the beer. Season the lamb well with salt and cover with a double layer of tinfoil.

6. Roast for 4½ hours, turning twice during cooking. Remove the foil and cook for a further 45 minutes. Remove and rest, then use two forks to shred the meat.

7. Mix the chopped tomatoes with the cumin seeds, olive oil and lemon juice and season to taste with sea salt. Swirl the tamarind chutney through the natural yoghurt and heat the flatbread. Serve with the coconut chutney and the lamb

Coconut chutney

Makes 1¼ cups

1 fresh coconut (shake to ensure it is fresh with liquid)

½ cup finely chopped coriander

1 Tbsp freshly squeezed

Lemon juice, to taste

1 Tbsp coconut cream

1 tsp grated ginger

½ green chilli, finely chopped

Sea salt, to taste

1. Preheat the oven to 180˚C.

2. Drill a hole into two of the "eyes" of the coconut and put it in the heated oven for 10 minutes. Remove and drain out the liquid through the "eye" holes (reserving to use in place of coconut cream, if possible).

3. Use a hammer to crack the coconut, or simply drop it on a paper towel on a hard floor. Prise the coconut out of the shell (I used a clean flat head screwdriver to do this), then use a sharp knife to cut off any remaining brown skin.

4. Grate one cup of the fresh coconut. Mix the grated coconut with the coriander, lemon juice, coconut cream (or reserved coconut water), ginger and chilli then season to taste with sea salt.

- Recipe by Sarah Tuck

Slow-roasted Indian spiced lamb shoulder, from Dish magazine. Photo / Sarah Tuck

Loaded beef burgers

Serves 2

I don't know why you'd skimp on fillings when making a burger. Load these up with layers of deliciousness, then just dive in!

Ingredients

Burger

450g good beef mince

2 egg yolks

2 tsp Dijon mustard

Sea salt and ground pepper

Oil, for cooking

¾ cup grated aged cheddar

Epic mayo

½ cup good-quality egg mayonnaise

2 Tbsp finely chopped gherkins

1 Tbsp capers, chopped

1 Tbsp each sriracha chilli sauce and American mustard

½ tsp sea salt

To assemble

2 brioche buns or regular burger buns, halved and toasted

Butter, mayo, rocket

4 slices middle bacon, cooked

Purchased caramelised onions

Directions

1. Preheat the grill to high.

2. Burger: Combine the mince, yolks and mustard; season generously with salt and pepper. Form into two patties, slightly larger than the bun as they'll shrink on cooking. Heat a little oil in a sauté pan and cook the burgers for 2 minutes each side, or until done to your liking. Place on a baking tray and top with the cheese. Grill until melted.

3. Epic mayo: Stir everything together in a bowl.

4. To assemble: Butter the cut side of the toasted buns. Spread the bases with mayo then layer up as follows: rocket, burger, bacon, mayo and caramelised onions. Add the tops and devour.

- Recipe by Claire Aldous

Loaded beef burgers, from Dish magazine. Photo / Josh Griggs

Rump steak, tomatoes, parmesan and parsley salad

Serves 4

A simple but delicious recipe that relies on using beautiful ripe tomatoes. The meat juices mingle with the vinaigrette to add even more flavour and the parmesan and parsley topping add a lovely herby freshness.

Ingredients

800g rump steak

Olive oil

Sea salt and ground pepper

Assorted tomatoes, sliced

Parmesan, for shaving

Large handful tender parsley leaves

Mustard vinaigrette

¼ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp white wine vinegar

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Sea salt and ground pepper

Directions

1. Rub the steak with olive oil and season generously.

2. Cook in a preheated grill pan for 3–4 minutes each side or until done to your liking. Cooking time depends on the thickness of the steaks. Transfer to a plate and rest for 5 minutes.

3 Mustard vinaigrette: Place all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk together to make a thick dressing.

4. Slice the tomatoes and arrange on a large platter.

5. Slice the steaks and place alongside.

6. Spoon the vinaigrette over everything then top with shaved parmesan and the parsley. Add the meat resting juices and a grind of pepper.

- Recipe by Claire Aldous