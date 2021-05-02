Crispy broccoli & potato stacks

Makes 16
|700g
|floury potatoes
|Pinch
|salt
|1
|head broccoli (about 300g)
|2-3
|spring onions
|1 tsp
|flaky sea salt (or less of regular salt)
|To taste
|freshly grated nutmeg
|2 Tbsp
|chopped parsley
|½ tsp
|chopped thyme or marjoram
|1 large
|free-range egg, lightly beaten
|1½ cups
|grated tasty or vintage cheddar cheese
|For frying
|oil and butter
Serving suggestions
Lemon wedges, flaky sea salt and chutney or chilli salsa
- Peel potatoes and cut into large cubes. Cook in gently boiling salted water until just tender. Drain and leave to dry off in the steam.
- Trim broccoli and cut into florets. Include some of the stem as long as it is not too fibrous. Cook broccoli in a saucepan of gently boiling salted water for about 5 minutes, until crisp-tender. Drain, then dry off with paper towels. Chop roughly.
- Trim spring onions, slice then chop. Put spring onions in a bowl with flaky sea salt, nutmeg, herbs, egg and cheese. Add cooled potatoes and broccoli. Mix together, crushing the potatoes somewhat, but avoid turning the mixture into a mash. Shape into 16 cakes, but don't fiddle with them — rough is good — and if they collapse a little during cooking, you'll get more crispy bits! Chill for 1 hour.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large frying pan (skillet) over medium-high heat. Drop in 2 tablespoons of butter, and once it is sizzling, add half the cakes. Cook until golden on both sides, turning carefully with a spatula in one hand and a spoon in the other. Transfer to a plate. Cook remaining broccoli and potato cakes, adding more oil and butter if needed.
- Squeeze a little lemon over the top and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Serve stacked, with chutney or chilli salsa on the side.
These recipes are an edited extract from Shared Kitchen: Real Food from Scratch by Julie & Ilaria Biuso. Photography by Manja Wachsmuth. Published by Bateman Books. RRP $39.99. See sharedkitchen.co.nz.