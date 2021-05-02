Crispy broccoli & potato stacks

Peel potatoes and cut into large cubes. Cook in gently boiling salted water until just tender. Drain and leave to dry off in the steam.

Trim broccoli and cut into florets. Include some of the stem as long as it is not too fibrous. Cook broccoli in a saucepan of gently boiling salted water for about 5 minutes, until crisp-tender. Drain, then dry off with paper towels. Chop roughly.

Trim spring onions, slice then chop. Put spring onions in a bowl with flaky sea salt, nutmeg, herbs, egg and cheese. Add cooled potatoes and broccoli. Mix together, crushing the potatoes somewhat, but avoid turning the mixture into a mash. Shape into 16 cakes, but don't fiddle with them — rough is good — and if they collapse a little during cooking, you'll get more crispy bits! Chill for 1 hour.

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large frying pan (skillet) over medium-high heat. Drop in 2 tablespoons of butter, and once it is sizzling, add half the cakes. Cook until golden on both sides, turning carefully with a spatula in one hand and a spoon in the other. Transfer to a plate. Cook remaining broccoli and potato cakes, adding more oil and butter if needed.