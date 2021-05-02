Shared Kitchen by Julie & Ilaria Biuso, Published by Bateman 2020. Tunisian Eggs. Be Well 03 May 2021.

Julie Biuso has been immersed in New Zealand's food scene as a cook, writer and presenter for more than 30 years. Shared Kitchen is her 17th cookbook, one she co-authored with her daughter, Ilaria. Their cookbook has been shortlisted for the Gourmand Best in the World Food Culture Awards 2021 in the Blogger category.

Ingredients

4 large vine tomatoes 3 Tbsp olive oil 2 red peppers, halved, cored, seeds removed, and sliced 3 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced ¼–½ tsp harissa powder ¼ tsp ground cumin ½ tsp hot-smoked paprika ½ cup pimiento-stuffed olives, drained To taste salt & freshly ground black pepper 100g creamy-style feta cheese 4 medium free-range eggs Sprinkle chopped coriander To serve grainy or sourdough bread, fresh or toasted

Directions

Drop tomatoes into a saucepan of gently boiling water, count to 20, then drain. Pour cold water over tomatoes until they feel cool, then peel and chop coarsely. Heat oil in a large frying pan (skillet) over medium heat, add peppers and cook gently for 10 minutes until wilted (lower heat once they get cooking – don't let them fry furiously!). Add garlic, harissa, ground cumin and paprika, cook for a minute, then add tomatoes and olives. Cook for 5–7 minutes, until tomatoes have wilted. If there is a lot of liquid, let it evaporate off (you want the mixture juicy but not swamped in liquid). Season with salt and pepper. Pat feta dry with paper towels and slice thinly. Make 4 indentations in the pepper and tomato sauce. Break eggs one at a time into a cup and lower them into the hollows. Distribute feta on top. Cover pan with a lid. Cook for several minutes until the egg whites are set but the yolks are not yet firm (or cook the eggs to your liking). Scatter with coriander. Take to the table in the pan and serve immediately onto heated plates with bread or hot-buttered toast.

These recipes are an edited extract from Shared Kitchen: Real Food from Scratch by Julie & Ilaria Biuso. Photography by Manja Wachsmuth. Published by Bateman Books. RRP $39.99. See sharedkitchen.co.nz.