Tunisian eggs

Julie Biuso has been immersed in New Zealand's food scene as a cook, writer and presenter for more than 30 years. Shared Kitchen is her 17th cookbook, one she co-authored with her daughter, Ilaria. Their cookbook has been shortlisted for the Gourmand Best in the World Food Culture Awards 2021 in the Blogger category.
Ingredients
|4 large
|vine tomatoes
|3 Tbsp
|olive oil
|2
|red peppers, halved, cored, seeds removed, and sliced
|3 cloves
|garlic, peeled and sliced
|¼–½ tsp
|harissa powder
|¼ tsp
|ground cumin
|½ tsp
|hot-smoked paprika
|½ cup
|pimiento-stuffed olives, drained
|To taste
|salt & freshly ground black pepper
|100g
|creamy-style feta cheese
|4 medium
|free-range eggs
|Sprinkle
|chopped coriander
|To serve
|grainy or sourdough bread, fresh or toasted
Directions
- Drop tomatoes into a saucepan of gently boiling water, count to 20, then drain. Pour cold water over tomatoes until they feel cool, then peel and chop coarsely.
- Heat oil in a large frying pan (skillet) over medium heat, add peppers and cook gently for 10 minutes until wilted (lower heat once they get cooking – don't let them fry furiously!). Add garlic, harissa, ground cumin and paprika, cook for a minute, then add tomatoes and olives. Cook for 5–7 minutes, until tomatoes have wilted. If there is a lot of liquid, let it evaporate off (you want the mixture juicy but not swamped in liquid). Season with salt and pepper.
- Pat feta dry with paper towels and slice thinly. Make 4 indentations in the pepper and tomato sauce. Break eggs one at a time into a cup and lower them into the hollows. Distribute feta on top. Cover pan with a lid. Cook for several minutes until the egg whites are set but the yolks are not yet firm (or cook the eggs to your liking). Scatter with coriander.
- Take to the table in the pan and serve immediately onto heated plates with bread or hot-buttered toast.
These recipes are an edited extract from Shared Kitchen: Real Food from Scratch by Julie & Ilaria Biuso. Photography by Manja Wachsmuth. Published by Bateman Books. RRP $39.99. See sharedkitchen.co.nz.