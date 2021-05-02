Shared Kitchen by Julie & Ilaria Biuso, Published by Bateman 2020. Bircher Muesli with Apple & Brazil Nuts. Be Well May 03.

Julie Biuso has been immersed in New Zealand's food scene as a cook, writer and presenter for more than 30 years. Shared Kitchen is her 17th cookbook, one she co-authored with her daughter, Ilaria. Their cookbook has been shortlisted for the Gourmand Best in the World Food Culture Awards 2021 in the Blogger category.

Oats softened in yoghurt are such a pleasure to eat, and so good for you! They must be prepared the night before, meaning they are ready to go first thing in the morning.

Ingredients

1 large tart apple, like Granny Smith 1 Tbsp lemon juice 1 cup rolled oats 1¼ cups Greek or drained yoghurt 1 tsp sugar, any type ¼ cup whole milk 6 Brazil nuts, slivered

Topping ideas

Plain unsweetened yoghurt, toasted coconut flakes, aromatic honey or authentic maple syrup, homemade toasted muesli, fresh sliced fruit or sugared tamarillos (see below)

Directions

Peel apple and grate coarsely. Toss with lemon juice. Mix in rolled oats, yoghurt, sugar, milk and Brazil nuts. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours. If the muesli is very thick, add a little more milk or yoghurt, otherwise serve yoghurt on top. Garnish with toasted coconut flakes and drizzle with honey (if the honey is stiff, warm it in the microwave, or in a cup in a basin of hot water) or sugared tamarillos.

Sugared tamarillos

Tamarillos are generally improved with something sweet such as brown sugar, honey or maple syrup. For a simple preparation, cut tamarillos in half and scoop out the flesh. Chop roughly. Put tamarillo flesh in a bowl and sprinkle generously with brown sugar. Cover and refrigerate overnight. The next morning the fruit will be bathed in a gorgeous crimson juice. Serve on porridge, or for dessert with vanilla ice cream, or use in place of kiwifruit on a pavlova and let all the gorgeous red juices ooze through the pillows of whipped cream.

These recipes are an edited extract from Shared Kitchen: Real Food from Scratch by Julie & Ilaria Biuso. Photography by Manja Wachsmuth. Published by Bateman Books. RRP $39.99. See sharedkitchen.co.nz.