Just over a month since her daughter's death, Brenda Reuben is joining with Whanganui services to hold a vigil in honour of Jasmine Wilson.

Wilson, 30, died on August 2 at Wellington Hospital after receiving non-accidental injuries on July 31. She had been flown from Whanganui Hospital to Wellington in a critical condition.

A vigil for Wilson will be held at Majestic Square on Saturday, September 14.

"I want to bring Whanganui together, we need to know the kōrero does change things and the people I've involved, they're the people, they're on the ground, that have been with us this whole way through," Reuben said.

Advertisement

Wilson's whānau and iwi, alongside Women's Refuge Whanganui, the Taranaki-Ruapehu- Whanganui-Manawatu Police, Rise, Jigsaw, Tupoho Iwi and Community Social Services, Family Works, Victim Support Whanganui, White Ribbon Whanganui, and Maori Wardens, are coming together to host the vigil.

Reuben said she would like to build a pathway between all services and let people know that when difficult experiences arise, people are there to help.

Whanganui Women's Refuge manager Evon Denny said the organisation was not taking a lead in the vigil but wanted to support the whānau to hold it.

An advocate for the refuge, Jess Reid, had been working with whānau to organise the vigil.

"We're just there supporting her whānau," Denny said.

"There are a few agencies getting involved and offering up support - we just have to be one of them - as I say, we're following whatever the whānau wants."

Reuben said the vigil was also a chance for anyone to speak out and understand where they could go to receive help.

"You think, well I can't bring Jaz back, we can't bring Jaz back, we can only try to do what we can to help somebody else.

Advertisement

"This is our Whanganui. Society does not accept this behaviour. I know we don't, and so I want to bring Whanganui together so we can all stand and say no we don't accept this in society."

Reuben said at the beginning of the vigil, kuia and kaumatua would have the opportunity to speak about what is happening to their mokopuna.

"It's so silent about these things, this is not the Whanganui I grew up with and this is not the Whanganui I know."

She said love and support from Whanganui people had been pouring in.

"There are good people in Whanganui who have restored my faith in humanity after what has happened to my baby."

Reuben said anyone from Whanganui was welcome to attend to vigil.

She encouraged any family that had lost someone and was suffering to wear their whānau shirts and whānau names as it was also a vigil in support of those mourning a loved one.

Candles would be provided for members of the public and anyone wishing to donate candles could contact Reuben through the vigil Facebook page.

The vigil will be held at Majestic Square from 4pm to 7pm on Saturday, September 14.

To date, four people have been charged in relation to the homicide investigation into Wilson's death. A 28-year-old man has been charged with injuring with intent to do grievous bodily harm and assault with intent to injure. Three other people, a 48-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Reuben and police urge anyone who can help with information relating to the investigation to call Police on 105, or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.