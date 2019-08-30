Police are yet to recover a Huawei Y6 cellphone of unknown colour belonging to Jasmine Wilson and would like to hear from anyone who might know where it is.

More information regarding the death of Wilson was revealed when the investigation featured on the Police Ten 7 television programme on Thursday night.

Wilson was driven to Whanganui Hospital in a Toyota Carib station wagon that approached from a Whanganui East direction about 9.30am on July 31.

Detective Senior Sergeant Neil Forlong said Wilson had suffered significant head injuries before she arrived.

"She was bruised basically from head to toe," Forlong said on Police Ten 7.

"This beating wasn't just immediately before she was brought to hospital. We know it happened over a sustained period of time."

Brenda Reuben said people know what happened to her daughter Jasmine Wilson and she does not know how they can live with themselves by not doing anything about it. Photo / Supplied

Camera footage showed that the Toyota Carib drove around the Whanganui Hospital car park for about 10 minutes.

It was followed by a blue Subaru Impreza and a black Volkswagen SUV that approached from the Castlecliff direction.

Police allege the driver of the Toyota Carib was then swapped and Wilson was taken to the emergency department for treatment.

Police had spoken to the people who were in the cars, but did not know if they were involved in Wilson's death as they were not co-operating with police.

Forlong said police believed there were other people involved in inflicting Wilson's injuries.

"We know that someone or some people out there are actively encouraging people not to talk to police so they can avoid detection," he said.

"My message to them is by doing that they are actually sanctioning attacks against women in our community and this behaviour's just totally unacceptable."

Wilson was transferred to Wellington Hospital, but she never regained consciousness and died surrounded by her family on August 2, aged 30.

Her obituary said she was the beloved mother of two, had six sisters and was a precious daughter to Chris Wilson and Colleen Clotworthy, Robert O'Shea and Brenda Reuben.

Reuben said her daughter was cheeky and bubbly and had a beautiful smile.

"We can't sleep. Everybody's teary. It's devastating to know that people won't speak when my daughter's been... essentially murdered.

"There are people who know what has happened to my daughter and I don't know how you can live with yourself if you do nothing about it."

Anyone with information is urged to call Police on 105 or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.