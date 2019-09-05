A fourth arrest has been made in the Jasmine Wilson homicide investigation.

Police say a 47-year-old woman has been charged with perverting the course of justice and will appear in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday, September 10.

Wilson, 30, died in Wellington Hospital on August 2, two days after she was taken to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition with non-accidental injuries.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with injuring with intent to do grievous bodily harm and assault with intent to injure. Two other people - a 48-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman - have been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about Wilson's death to come forward.

Anyone who can help is urged to call Police on 105, or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.