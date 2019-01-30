Two women accused of a violent home invasion that left a 92-year-old woman in hospital have pleaded not guilty and opted for trial by jury.

Bella Rina Rudolph, 24, of Kaikohe, and Carrisa Angelique Davis, 40, of Kawakawa, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court today by audio-visual link from Auckland Women's Prison jointly charged with burglary with a weapon and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The charges relate to an incident on January 9 in which police allege the women knocked at a door on Whangae Rd, near Kawakawa, claiming to have run out of petrol, before assaulting the elderly widow with an unknown weapon and stealing items including jewellery and her wallet.

Rudolph also faced a raft of driving and dishonesty charges, including shoplifting, theft and burglary. The burglaries allegedly occurred in Kerikeri, Oromahoe, Rawene, Kawakawa and Paihia.

The women entered not-guilty pleas to the burglary with a weapon and wounding charges, while Rudolph was also deemed to have pleaded not guilty to the burglary charges.

Judge John McDonald further remanded the women in custody until March 19 for a case review hearing.

Rudolph is also due back in Kaikohe court on February 7 for an e-bail application and in the Manukau District Court on February 22 on a charge of driving while disqualified. Davis indicated she would apply for bail at a future hearing.

As in previous appearances Davis betrayed little emotion. Rudolph, who was crying and seemed distressed in her initial appearance, spent most of today's appearance waving to her children in the public gallery.

The 92-year-old victim spent a night at Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa. Her jewellery, bank cards and, most importantly, a calling card from her late husband which she had treasured for more than 75 years have all been recovered by police.